J.B. Bickerstaff Fined $25,000 for Inappropriate Language, Not Leaving Court

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The NBA has fined Memphis Grizzlies interim head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for his actions during Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

Per Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal, Bickerstaff was fined $25,000 for making inappropriate comments toward a referee and failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected.

Referee Marc Davis gave Bickerstaff two technical fouls in the span of two minutes during the fourth quarter of Memphis' 92-88 loss.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Bickerstaff noted he was telling Grizzlies guard Andrew Harrison to "go play" and ignore calls Davis was making.

"That's a technical foul, apparently," Bickerstaff said.

After receiving his second technical foul with 7:41 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bickerstaff began shouting at Davis after walking onto the court.

The 38-year-old Bickerstaff was named interim head coach for the Grizzlies in November after David Fizdale was fired. He has posted an 11-24 record in 35 games with the team.