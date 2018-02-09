Marco Belinelli Rumors: Spurs, 76ers, Thunder Reportedly Among Potential Suitors

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Marco Belinelli will have his share of suitors after the Atlanta Hawks waived the 31-year-old guard.

The Hawks announced the move on Friday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the San Antonio Spurs, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder were interested in trading for Belinelli before Thursday's deadline and have roster spots open to add potential free agents.

Philadelphia general manager Bryan Colangelo told reporters Friday the team doesn't know if Markelle Fultz will return this season as he continues to rehab his shoulder injury.

The Thunder rank 26th in three-point percentage (34.8), and the Spurs need more guard depth with Kawhi Leonard's quad injury and uncertain return date.

The Hawks are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the NBA's worst record (17-38), but they were silent at the trade deadline with the exception of dealing Luke Babbitt to the Miami Heat.

Belinelli has been an effective role player for the Hawks this season. He is averaging 11.4 points per game with a 37.2 three-point percentage, his highest since the 2014-15 season (37.4).