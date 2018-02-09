Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2018: Dustin Johnson, Beau Hossler Tied for Lead

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Dustin Johnson and Beau Hossler are tied for the lead at 12 under par at the 2018 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am following Friday's second round across multiple courses on California's Monterey Peninsula.

Heading into the weekend, the crowded leaderboard has several notable names in contention. Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Steve Stricker (tied for fifth at nine under) are among the high-profile golfers in the mix. Troy Merritt and Julian Suri are tied for third place at 10 under.

Meanwhile, the team of Kevin Streelman and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald stands atop the celebrity Pro-Am with a 25-under cumulative total through 36 holes.

Johnson is already setting the stage for a memorable 2018. The top-ranked golfer in the world won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii by eight strokes last month and picked up a ninth-place finish in the European Tour's star-studded Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in his last start.

The 33-year-old South Carolina native is right back in contention this week after posting the day's best round Friday. He tallied eight birdies and one bogey en route to a seven-under 64.

He knocked home several nice putts along the way, including one on hole No. 4 highlighted by the PGA Tour:

Hossler is hoping to grab the first professional victory of his career this week. He came close in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open last November before a final-round 73 dropped him to seventh. He'll need a stronger finish this time around, especially with so many marquee names contending.

The 22-year-old University of Texas product put together a bogey-free performance for the second straight day. He hit 85.7 percent of the fairways and 88.9 percent of the greens in regulation. He must maintain those numbers during the final two rounds since he can't match the distance of big hitters like Johnson.

Brentley Romine of Golfweek showed why Hossler may struggle to keep pace:

On the amateur side, Fitzgerald had another strong showing. While the NFL wideout and Streelman couldn't quite match their blistering 58 from the opening round, they were nearly flawless once again to open a six-shot advantage over Paul Casey and Donald Colleran, who rose five spots on the leaderboard with a round of 62.

The PGA Tour showcased a long-range birdie from Fitz:

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (18 under with Russell Knox), NHL legend Wayne Gretzky (17 under with Johnson, his son-in-law) and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo (15 under with Will Zalatoris) headline the other athletes near the top of the Pro-Am leaderboard.

Looking ahead, the professional portion of the tournament should be the more competitive battle over the final two days, barring a collapse from Fitzgerald and Streelman.

Although Johnson is the favorite given his track record and strong form, Mickelson's 65 on Friday created an opportunity for his first win since the 2013 Open Championship.