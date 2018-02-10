Finland vs. USA Women's Hockey Live Stream Schedule, Odds and Pick

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The first Group A test against a medal contender for the United States women's hockey team comes Sunday, when it takes on Finland.

The Americans are one of the two gold-medal favorites, along with Canada, but their progress could be halted by Finland, which enters as a bronze-medal contender.

Ten months ago at the 2017 IIHF World Championship, the United States knocked off Finland 5-3 in pool play on its path to a championship.

In that game, each team's Olympic captain scored. Finland's Jenni Hiirikoski and Meghan Duggan of the United States will once again be at the forefront of the action inside Kwandong Hockey Center Sunday.

Date: Sunday, February 11

Time: 2:40 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com

Odds to Win Tournament (per OddsShark): U.S. (-120; Bet $120 to win $100); Finland (+1,600)

How Finland Will Win

Just like every team in the loaded Group A, Finland has a chance to medal in Pyeongchang, but in order to earn anything other than bronze, it must prove it belongs with the United States and Canada.

Finland showed it was capable of hanging with the giants of women's hockey at last year's World Championship, as it defeated Canada in pool play before losing to the U.S.

The Finns got the best of Sweden in the quarterfinals, but they were unable to topple Canada for a second time in the semifinals. They finished the tournament strong with an 8-0 triumph over Germany in the bronze-medal game.

Captain and blueliner Hiirikoski is the best player in the world at her position, and she will be vital to shutting down the American attack and providing bursts from the blue line in Finland's attacking zone.

Martin Rose/Getty Images

Anchoring the defense is goalie Noora Raty, who was named best goalkeeper at the 2017 World Championship for her shutouts against Sweden and Germany in the elimination phase.

If Raty limits the United States to two or three goals and Hiirikoski is able to create scoring opportunities without neglecting any of her defensive responsibilities, Finland stands a chance.

Also look for forward Susanna Tapani to feature in a key role. The 24-year-old was Finland's top scorer at the 2017 World Championship, with nine points, per the tournament website.

How United States Will Win

The easy answer when asked how the United States wins any of its games is to use its overwhelming attack to bludgeon opponents into submission.

While that may work Sunday, it's more likely the Americans are going to have to display patience in their offensive zone in order to pick apart Finland's defense and not leave breakaway opportunities for their opponents to capitalize on.

Keeping the puck in front of the Finnish goal will also help goalie Nicole Hensley ease into the Olympic stage.

Although she's won back-to-back World Championship gold medals, Hensley hasn't featured on an Olympic roster.

With the experience in front of her, the Americans should be able to keep Finland from firing a frenzy of shots at Hensley as she gets acclimated to a stage unlike any other in the sport.

While an early goal would be nice, look for the deep U.S. attack to feel out Finland's defense in the first period before going with an all-out assault on net once adjustments are made and gaps in Finland's game plan are found.

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Kendall Coyne, Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight were the top three scorers at last year's World Championship, while Amanda Kessel and Monique Lamoureux also ended up in the top 10 in scoring.

Don't be surprised if a couple of those players find the back of the net on multiple occasions once the United States finds a rhythm.

Prediction

United States 5, Finland 2

