Dejounte Murray Out vs. Warriors with Ankle Injury

San Antonio Spurs point guard Dejounte Murray is set to miss Saturday's high-profile clash with the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena due to a sprained left ankle.

The Spurs announced the update Friday and noted Murray will join fellow point guard Tony Parker as well as forwards Rudy Gay and Kawhi Leonard on the sidelines in Oakland.

The 21-year-old Seattle native was promoted to the starting lineup over Parker last month. It's a role he filled at times earlier in the season when the veteran guard was recovering from a quadriceps tear, and he's provided the unit with a boost.

Murray is averaging 9.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 23 starts during his second NBA season. San Antonio selected the Washington product with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 draft.

He told David Aldridge of NBA.com last week the support he's received over the past couple of years, including from Parker after the lineup change, shows the strength of the Spurs organization.

"Everybody's comfortable with each other; everyone respects one another," Murray said. "It's just a blessing to be around so (many) great people. There's not one person that I can tell you steered me the wrong way. Everybody is supportive of one another; we respect one another. The love is all one. It's a family here."

Head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters there's no timetable for the guard's return.

Patty Mills figures to receive the most playing time at the point with both Murray and Parker out. It could also lead to more run for Derrick White and Brandon Paul as part of the backcourt rotation.