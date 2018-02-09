Jimmy Garoppolo at Contract Press Conference: 49ers Want Parade Just Like Eagles

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo has his sights set on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Speaking to reporters Friday, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback said his goals are clear after inking a five-year, $137.5 million contract that is the richest in NFL history on an average-per-year basis.

"I'm really happy the way it worked out and I'm glad to be here now," he said. "We want a parade just like Philly had one and that's our goal here."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Garoppolo will earn $42.6 million in the first year of his new deal and $18.6 million in 2019 for a two-year total of $61.2 million.

As Schefter noted, that figure is $10 million more than what San Francisco would have had to pay if it used the franchise tag on Garoppolo two years in a row.

"We feel like we have our guy," general manager John Lynch said. "We're proud to have him for a long, long time."

Garoppolo, 26, went 5-0 as the 49ers starter in 2017 following a midseason trade with the New England Patriots. Overall in San Francisco, he completed 67.4 percent of his passes for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns while tossing five interceptions.

"I know it wasn't a super long time, but we felt like we had a grasp for his talent, and that was confirmed when he got here," Lynch added.

According to Spotrac, the 49ers still have roughly $75 million in cap space to improve their roster.

If Lynch's comments were any indication, the front office figures to be active as it attempts to propel the franchise to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.