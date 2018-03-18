Daniel Bryan's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 4

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

Daniel Bryan may never receive another opportunity to perform at WrestleMania because of concerns about the head injuries he suffered throughout his in-ring career, but the SmackDown Live general manager forever changed how Superstars are evaluated in WWE.

The 36-year-old rose to stardom through a groundswell of support from the WWE Universe, which forced the company to recognize the fans' desires and led to one of the most memorable pay-per-view finishes in history at WrestleMania XXX in 2014.

Bryan broke the archetypal mold of the promotion's top champions—physically imposing wrestlers who are either ridiculously tall or seemingly chiseled out of stone—as a more diminutive, technically strong performer who won over people with the "Yes!" movement.

He parlayed that popularity, which remains in place to this day, into some of the greatest WrestleMania moments WWE's biggest show has produced.

Let's check out the fan favorite's successes at The Showcase of the Immortals.