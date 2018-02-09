La Liga Table 2018 Week 23: Updated Standings Following Friday's Results

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao took their fifth draw in six games after being held to a 0-0 stalemate at home to Las Palmas on Friday, with Paco Jemez getting another result as he looks to take the Canary Islanders out of La Liga's bottom three.

Los Leones have now failed to score in their last two outings and are without a win in six, while Las Palmas moved one point closer to survival and up to 18th.

The two teams played out a tame fixture at San Mames lacking in goalmouth action, with neither team showing the conviction in the final third to deserve the win.

Athletic manager Jose Angel Ziganda has seen his defence record a seventh clean sheet in 12 matches, in which time they've only suffered one defeat. However, a fourth 0-0 in that span also shows the team's lack of verve in attack.

Read on for an updated look at La Liga's standings as well as highlights from Friday's sole fixture, as Athletic and Las Palmas got Week 23 off to a stuttered start.

La Liga Standings (Goal Difference)

1. Barcelona 58 (49)

2. Atletico Madrid 49 (24)

3. Valencia 40 (16)

4. Real Madrid 39 (24)

5. Villarreal 37 (7)

6. Sevilla 33 (-6)

7. Eibar 32 (-3)

8. Celta Vigo 31 (7)

9. Girona 31 (2)

10. Real Betis 30 (-8)

11. Getafe 29 (+5)



12. Leganes 29 (-1)



13. Athletic Bilbao 28 (-1)



14. Real Sociedad 26 (1)

15. Espanyol 25 (-0)

16. Alaves 22 (-13)

17. Levante 20 (-12)

18. Las Palmas 18 (-33)

19. Deportivo La Coruna 17 (-27)



20. Malaga 13 (-21)

Visit the Sky Sports website for a breakdown of La Liga's standings in full.

Recap

Athletic striker Aritz Aduriz had only one goal in his last three outings but scored the opener in their recent 1-1 draw at home to Eibar, the kind of result they're becoming desperate to beat as they look to climb La Liga's standings.

But before looking to damage Las Palmas, the Basque frontman was celebrated for his act of fair play against Eibar, having signalled fans not to boo the referee for correctly deciding not to award him a penalty after a fall in the box:

However, the good tidings ended there for Aduriz as a first-half yellow card—his fifth of the league campaign—meant he'll miss the upcoming fixture away to Atletico Madrid, as will Raul Garcia following his booking.

Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera had the majority of chances to turn the game in favour of the travelling team, managing three shots on goal, per WhoScored.com, the most of any player.

Aduriz had a chance to decide the game in the 78th minute, but his skimmed header drifted wide of the frame, not long before Inaki Williams saw an attempt saved by Las Palmas goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola.

A point was only enough to keep Athletic in 13th, but Ziganda's men are slipping further within sight of some bottom-half teams, leaving them exposed to fall as far as 15th depending on the remaining Week 23 results.

Las Palmas will return to the Canary Islands far more pleased with a 0-0 draw, taking their first point away from home since drawing at Real Sociedad on November 26.