GM Bob Quinn, Lions Agree to Contract Extension

The Detroit Lions and general manager Bob Quinn have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but the Lions said the extension "matches the term of head coach Matt Patricia's new deal with the team."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Quinn and Patricia will both be in tow for the next five years.

"My goals and vision remain unchanged, and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation," Quinn said in a statement. "Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster-building phase of the offseason."

Detroit hired Quinn prior to the 2016 season after he spent 15 years with the New England Patriots.

The Lions went 9-7 during each of his first two years on the job with Jim Caldwell as head coach.

However, the clock will now start to truly tick on Quinn's tenure in the Motor City after he pegged Patricia as the man to lead the Lions to the top of the NFC North.