Winter Olympics 2018: Live Stream Schedule, Predictions for Friday's Events

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The wait is finally over as the 2018 Winter Olympics is officially underway after last night's dazzling—and very cold—opening ceremony.

With 2,952 athletes representing 92 different countries will compete in 102 events across 15 sports, including figure skating, skiing, ice hockey, bobsleigh and curling to name a few, there's a little something for everyone interested in watching this year's games.

A full list of the venues can be found at PyeongChang2018.com, the official website for the Games.

Spanning across 13 different venues, each of the 102 events over the next two and a half weeks can be seen courtesy of NBC and its live streaming broadcast at NBCOlympics.com or on the NBC Sports app in the United States.

For full schedules and live streams, you can go here.

Elsewhere in the world, BBC will host the action on its television channels and website throughout the games.

With live stream information available above, here's a quick rundown of today's and Saturday's television schedule of events. All times Eastern:

Friday, Feb. 9

12-1:30 a.m. - Curling (mixed doubles): USA vs. South Korea, NBCSN (Live)

8-11 p.m. - Opening Ceremony, NBC

Saturday, Feb. 10

2-3:05 a.m. - Women's Cross-Country Skiing (skiathlon gold medal final), NBCSN (Live)

3:05-5 a.m. - Curling (mixed doubles): USA vs. China, NBCSN

5-7:35 a.m. - Men's and Women's Short Track Speed Skating (men's 1500, qualifying in women's 500M and 3000M relay), NBCSN (Live)

7:35-9:15 a.m - Men's Ski Jumping (normal hill gold medal final), NBCSN (Live)

7-9:35 a.m. - Women's Hockey: Switzerland vs. Korea, USA (Live)

9:15-11:30 a.m. - Men's Snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying), NBCSN

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. - Men's Luge (singles), NBCSN

1-3 p.m. - Women's Speed Skating (women's 3,000M), NBCSN

1-3 p.m. - Biathlon (women's 7.5km sprint)

3-6 p.m. - Short Track Speed Skating (men's 1500M gold medal final, women's qualifying in 500M, 3000M relay), NBC

3-6 p.m. - Men's Ski Jumping (individual normal hill gold medal final), NBC

3-6 p.m. - Men's Snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying), NBC

3-6 p.m. - Men's Luge (singles competition), NBC

3-5 p.m. - Curling (mixed doubles): USA vs. Norway, NBCSN

8-11 p.m. - Figure Skating Team Event (ice dancing short program, ladies' short program), NBC (LIVE)

8-11 p.m. - Men's Alpine Skiing (downhill), NBC

8-9:45 p.m. - Men's Snowboarding (slopestyle gold medal final), NBCSN (Live)

9:45-11:30 p.m. - Curling (mixed doubles): USA vs. Finland, NBCSN

11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. - Figure Skating Team Event (pairs' free skate), NBC (Live)

11:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. - Women's Snowboarding (slopestyle qualifying), NBCSN (Live)

Friday Predictions

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

While today's lineup of events isn't as jam-packed as most days will be throughout this year's Olympic Games, there are still a few events that are worth paying attention to.

The curling mixed doubles round robin is happening later on today, featuring Canada, Switzerland, China, United States, South Korea and Finland while the men's snowboard slopestyle qualifying rounds will feature the likes of Marcus Kleveland (Norway), Mark McMorris (Canada) and Max Parrot (Canada).

In curling, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the games, all eyes will be on the Swiss to see how they perform against Canada after going 3-1 thus far, losing to only Norway. The Canadians, who also dropped a match to Norway, managed to win three-straight matches and are on a roll. Look for Canada to pull off the victory.

Norway shouldn't have much trouble against Finland, which is still looking for its first victory of the games. South Korea is coming off an impressive 9-1 win over the United States but could have a tough time against the Olympic Athletes of Russia this time around. Look for the South Koreans to battle hard, but eventually fall (7-5).

As for the United States, they desperately need a win over China. However, the Chinese are coming into this match with a chip on their shoulder after losing to South Korea (6-5) and will beat the United States handily (8-2).

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

In the men's snowboard slopestyle, don't be surprised to see Kleveland, 18, make himself known with a dominant performance in Heat 1.

The Norwegian should have little difficulty beating out the Canadians in McMorris and Parrot (Heat 2) to round out the top three, but keep an eye on 17-year-old American Redmond Gerard, who could be a darkhorse in this year's games.