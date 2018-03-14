Shawn Michaels' Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

1 of 5

Although it wasn't the first ladder match in pro wrestling history or even the first ladder match in WWE history, Michaels and Razor Ramon helped make the ladder match at WWE staple at WrestleMania 10.

The match, which took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden, was months in the making with the Intercontinental Championship literally hanging in the balance.

HBK was the IC champion, but after taking a hiatus, Ramon was crowned the new titleholder. Michaels returned and claimed he was the real champion, which led to their WrestleMania 10 ladder match with two Intercontinental Championships suspended from the ceiling.

Michaels and Razor combined to put on what was one of the most innovative matches in WrestleMania history at that time.

Even though ladder matches are much different now, their match has stood the test of time and is still widely considered one of the best ladder matches ever.

Perhaps the best aspect of the bout was the fact that they only needed one ladder in order to make it through the entire match, whereas most current ladder matches feature several different ladders throughout.

While that ladder was nearly destroyed by the end of the contest, Michaels and Ramon made it work, and it added to the overall drama of the tilt.

One of the best things that can be said about the clash is that it felt like a regular singles match with a ladder involved rather than a gimmick match that needed the ladder in order to be good.

On a night that featured Bret Hart versus Owen Hart opening the show and Bret later closing the event by beating Yokozuna for the WWF Championship, Michaels and Ramon managed to steal the show.

That marked the first of many times HBK would accomplish that feat on the Grandest Stage of Them All.