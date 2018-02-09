Tim Tebow on Vince McMahon's XFL Invite: '2020 Is a Long Way from Now'

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback and current New York Mets minor league outfielder Tim Tebow was noncommittal this week when asked about the possibility of playing in the XFL in 2020.

On the Off The Board podcast with SI.com's Jimmy Traina, Tebow said the following regarding an offer from XFL founder and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to play in the XFL: "That’s very nice of him, but 2020 is a long way from now. I'm focused on today, I'm focused on spring training and a lot of things before that. I'm not even close to thinking about that right now."

In January, McMahon was asked whether Tebow would be invited to play in the XFL, and he responded, "If Tim Tebow wants to play, he could very well play," according to Sports Illustrated.

Tebow added that he has "no idea" what he'll be doing in 2020.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner would seemingly be an ideal fit for McMahon's vision of the XFL. Per ESPN.com's Darren Rovell, McMahon stressed the importance of the players having high character, saying, "We are evaluating a player based on many things, including the quality of human being they are. If you have any sort of criminal record or commit a crime you aren't playing in this league."

After a standout collegiate career at Florida, Tebow was selected with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2010 overall pick by the Denver Broncos.

Tebow spent just two seasons with the Broncos, and in one campaign with the New York Jets, he was primarily used as an H-back.

As a starting quarterback for the Broncos, Tebow went 8-6 in the regular season. For his career, he completed just 47.9 percent of his passes for 2,422 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 989 yards and 12 scores.

Most impressively, Tebow led Denver to an overtime playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011 on the road.

His last gridiron action came during the 2015 preseason with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he was released prior to the start of the regular season.

In 126 minor league baseball games last season, Tebow hit .226 with eight home runs and 52 RBI.

The 30-year-old received a spring training invite from the Mets and has an eye toward turning some heads in an effort to make additional strides toward becoming a Major League Baseball player.

If baseball doesn't work out for Tebow, the XFL could prove to be an intriguing alternative when it opens for business in two years.

Tebow would undoubtedly be an ideal signing for the league since it needs some big names in order to generate interest after the original version of the XFL flopped in 2001.