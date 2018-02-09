Bulls News: Tony Allen Officially Waived Following 2018 NBA Trade Deadline

Alec Nathan
February 9, 2018

Tony Allen #24 of the New Orleans Pelicans
Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls officially waived guard Tony Allen on Friday after acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 1 in the trade that sent Nikola Mirotic to the Big Easy.  

Chicago also acquired Omer Asik, a top-five protected first-round pick in 2018 and guard Jameer Nelson—who was later traded to the Detroit Pistons 

Allen, 36, averaged 4.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 22 appearances with the Pelicans. 

New Orleans also posted a defensive rating of 103.7 with Allen on the floor—the top figure among all Pelicans players who have logged at least 100 minutes—compared to a mark of 107.7 with him on the bench. 

"He definitely brings the intensity," guard Jordan Crawford told Pelicans.com's Jim Eichenhofer. "He brings the fear factor. There are guys who the day before the game, they are thinking about having to face Tony Allen."

Allen's likely not much more than a bit player at this stage in his career, but his lockdown defense could be quite valuable to title contenders in need of low-cost reinforcements ahead of the postseason. 

Stats courtesy of NBA.com

