Tim Tebow Says Stone Cold, the Rock and Brock Lesnar Are His Favorites in WWE

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2018

FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow applauds from the dugout during a minor league baseball game against the Augusta GreenJackets in Columbia, S.C. The first half of Tebow’s first professional baseball season is complete. It did not end on a high note. The former Heisman winner struck out three times on Sunday, June 18, 2017, as the Fireflies fell out of a playoff spot. Tebow did put together a five-game hitting streak that is his longest of the season for the New York Mets’ Single A franchise. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow said Stone Cold Steve Austin, the Rock and Brock Lesnar are his favourite wrestlers while answering questions about the potential of him moving to Vince McMahon's rebooted XFL.

Speaking to SI.com's "Off The Board" podcast, the former NFL quarterback said he was excited about his current career prospects in baseball, but he would not rule out the opportunity of a move to the XFL in future.

Tebow explained in the podcast he was a latecomer to following the action in WWE but soon grew interested in wrestling.

He said:

"I didn't watch it that much when I was young, but as I got older, I became friends with some of the guys and watched them, and some of the stuff they have to do is actually really hard, and some of them are pretty talented and also good actors, as well. I have respect for what they do."

Tebow added he would cut a promo on WWE Monday Night Raw if McMahon requested him to do so as a guest.

