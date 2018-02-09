LeBron James Says Trade Deadline Is a 'Difficult Time'; Likes Cavs' New 'Pieces'

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

LeBron James acknowledged that Thursday's trade deadline was "a difficult time for everybody" but said he's ready to get to work after the Cleveland Cavaliers made several changes that could help change the course of their season.

"I think we became a younger team, more athletic. We added some more shooting as well. So, we'll have to see how it meshes," James told reporters on Friday, per ESPN.com. "I like the pieces that we have coming in."

Cleveland made a pair of moves Thursday that the front office is hoping will inject the team with more energy.

The Cavaliers acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings, and they also nabbed Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance. Jr in a swap with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Those four are now in, while Isaiah Thomas, Iman Shumpert, Channing Frye, Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder and Dwyane Wade (who was shipped to the Miami Heat) are all out.

"It's my job to get these guys integrated as fast as possible," James added. "I know the coaching staff and (coach) T Lue is going to do it, as well, but it's my job to get these guys on the same page with us where we want to accomplish what we want to do. I look forward to getting them here. ... All four of them are pretty smart guys and it should be fun."

Speaking to reporters on a conference call Thursday night, general manager Koby Altman admitted the franchise needed to make wholesale changes in order to conduct a cultural cleansing of sorts.

"We were really worried that what was going on on the floor and sort of our culture in the building that we were marching a slow death and we didn't want to be a part of that," he said, per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon.

The Cavaliers, who are 7-10 since Jan. 1, will return to the floor Friday against the Atlanta Hawks before visiting the Boston Celtics on Sunday.