Dana White 'Wouldn't Be Shocked' to See Brock Lesnar Return for UFC Fight

Although Brock Lesnar remains under contract with WWE, UFC President Dana White said Wednesday on FS1's UFC Tonight that he could see the WWE Universal champion potentially stepping back into the Octagon.

White addressed the situation in the following video:

In the interview (h/t Dana Becker of WrestlingInc.com), White said, "Anything is possible. Brock has always shown interest in coming over and fighting here in the UFC. I wouldn't be shocked if he gave it one more shot."

Lesnar's last UFC fight came while still under contract with WWE at UFC 200 in July 2016.

While Lesnar initially defeated Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, the bout was later changed to a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for anti-estrogen agent clomiphene.

Lesnar was suspended for one year, but as of July 2017, he still hadn't re-entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency testing pool.

That means his suspension is frozen one year until he does decide to re-enter.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com) reported in October that Lesnar's contract runs through WrestleMania 34 in April.

Meltzer added that Lesnar would have certain obligations with WWE through August if it expires, but the expectation is Lesnar will exercise the option to renew it.

The 40-year-old Lesnar is 5-3 in his MMA career with one no contest. He beat Randy Couture to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2008 and had successful defenses against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin before dropping it to Cain Velasquez.