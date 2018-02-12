Scout's Report: The Most Overrated Prospects in the 2018 NFL Draft Class

0 of 10

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Who are the most overrated players in the 2018 draft class?

That's the text I sent to a handful of NFL scouts and executives last week for a bit in my weekly Scouting Notebook column. Only a few people texted me back in time to get their answers in the article, but as more replies came in post-publish, this became an article idea that wouldn't leave me alone. And here we are.

Overrated doesn't mean bad. That's the most important thing to note while reading this. And this isn't my opinion. It's the polled replies from the executives and scouts I talked to. In fact, some of these replies are pointed at my rankings.

I asked every responding person to let me know why the players are overrated. You'll see those below.