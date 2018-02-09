Fake Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Escorted out of 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Fake Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Escorted out of 2018 Olympic Opening CeremonyFebruary 9, 2018
Two men impersonating United States president Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un were escorted out of the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang by security during Friday's opening ceremony.
The New York Times' Andrew Keh and Bloomberg News' Toluse Olorunnipa relayed photos of the impersonators:
Andrew Keh @andrewkeh
Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! https://t.co/6YD9sR7kxy2018-2-9 11:45:39
Toluse Olorunnipa @ToluseO
Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crash #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/zvVcdUi8CT2018-2-9 11:44:48
"We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we're being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair," the Kim impersonator told Reuters. "Doesn't everyone want peace?"
In attendance Friday were United States Vice President Mike Pence and Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo Jong.
CNN International's Will Ripley relayed a photo of the two seated near one another at the opening ceremony:
Will Ripley @willripleyCNN
Can someone say awkward? This is how close U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong. Just one row and four seats separating them. https://t.co/BvQLnFoYcf2018-2-9 12:58:49
"Congratulations to the Republic of Korea on what will be a MAGNIFICENT Winter Olympics!" Trump tweeted Wednesday. "What the South Korean people have built is truly an inspiration!"
Trump's daughter, Ivanka, will reportedly represent the United States at the closing ceremony, according to CNN's Betsy Klein.
Full Lineup for Historical Opening Ceremony