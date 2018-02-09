Fake Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un Escorted out of 2018 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Two men impersonating United States president Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un were escorted out of the Olympic Stadium in Pyeongchang by security during Friday's opening ceremony.

The New York Times' Andrew Keh and Bloomberg News' Toluse Olorunnipa relayed photos of the impersonators:

"We wanted to surprise everyone and bring world peace and then we're being escorted out by security guards, which I think is really unfair," the Kim impersonator told Reuters. "Doesn't everyone want peace?"

In attendance Friday were United States Vice President Mike Pence and Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo Jong.

CNN International's Will Ripley relayed a photo of the two seated near one another at the opening ceremony:

"Congratulations to the Republic of Korea on what will be a MAGNIFICENT Winter Olympics!" Trump tweeted Wednesday. "What the South Korean people have built is truly an inspiration!"

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, will reportedly represent the United States at the closing ceremony, according to CNN's Betsy Klein.