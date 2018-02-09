Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry Arrested for Reckless Driving, Speeding at 128 MPH

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 9, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 14: DeAndre' Bembry #95 of the Atlanta Hawks handles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on December 14, 2017 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry was arrested early Friday morning for reckless driving and speeding. 

According to WSB-TV, Bembry was booked after he was caught driving 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 85 in Georgia. 

"We are aware of an incident involving DeAndre' Bembry earlier this morning," the Hawks said in a statement issued to TMZ. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

TMZ later reported Bembry appeared to be drag racing another vehicle and may have reached speeds as high as 150 mph. 

"Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone," Atlanta police said, per TMZ. 

"The officer was not able to obtain an exact speed on the first vehicle." 

The Hawks selected Bembry 21st overall in the 2016 draft. 

Now in his second season, the Saint Joseph's University product is averaging 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game. 

Related

    Rumor: Cavs Offered 1st-Rd Pick for Spencer Dinwiddie

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rumor: Cavs Offered 1st-Rd Pick for Spencer Dinwiddie

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron: Trade Deadline Is a 'Difficult Time'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron: Trade Deadline Is a 'Difficult Time'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Winners, Losers from Trade Deadline

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Winners, Losers from Trade Deadline

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Lakers Take a Big Step Toward Building a Superteam

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers Take a Big Step Toward Building a Superteam

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report