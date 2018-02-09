Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry Arrested for Reckless Driving, Speeding at 128 MPH

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry was arrested early Friday morning for reckless driving and speeding.

According to WSB-TV, Bembry was booked after he was caught driving 128 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 85 in Georgia.

"We are aware of an incident involving DeAndre' Bembry earlier this morning," the Hawks said in a statement issued to TMZ. "We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time."

TMZ later reported Bembry appeared to be drag racing another vehicle and may have reached speeds as high as 150 mph.

"Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone," Atlanta police said, per TMZ.

"The officer was not able to obtain an exact speed on the first vehicle."

The Hawks selected Bembry 21st overall in the 2016 draft.

Now in his second season, the Saint Joseph's University product is averaging 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 17.3 minutes per game.