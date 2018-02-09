Tom Brady Reflects on Super Bowl 52 Loss on Instagram, Expresses Gratitude

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady expressed gratitude for his teammates, coaches and fans in an Instagram post Friday morning reflecting on the team's 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52.

"There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal," Brady wrote. "And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude."

Brady also thanked the Eagles "for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship)."

Brady's season ended in disappointment, but it was among the most impressive campaigns a quarterback has put together in recent memory.

The 40-year-old captured his third MVP and became the oldest player to ever snag the hardware after he threw for a league-leading 4,577 yards and finished third among all passers with 32 touchdowns.

Brady also threw for a Super Bowl-record 505 yards as the Patriots and Eagles engaged in a shootout for the ages.

As those statistical markers indicate, Brady has plenty of gas left in the tank and isn't looking to hang his cleats up anytime soon.

"Yeah, you're going to see me playing football next year," he told Westwood One before the Super Bowl. "I don't envision not playing."

Brady added: "I'm still not a finished player yet. I've still got things I want to do, still think I can be better in certain areas. That's why I love this sport. It's challenged me in every way possible."

Brady and the Patriots are currently listed as plus-600 favorites (bet $100 to win $600) to win Super Bowl 53, according to Odds Shark.