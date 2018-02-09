Olympic Opening Ceremonies 2018: Best Social Highlights and Reaction

Olympic Opening Ceremonies 2018: Best Social Highlights and ReactionFebruary 9, 2018
The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, officially kicked off with a stunning opening ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Friday.
It included a historic moment as the Korean team made up of athletes from both North Korea and South Korea entered the stadium under a unified flag at the culmination of the parade of nations.
BBC Sport provided footage of the hosts' entrance:
BBC Sport @BBCSport
A historic moment... Korea under a unified flag 🙌 https://t.co/wF2LpPLuay #bbcolympics #openingceremony #winterolympics https://t.co/gZCX345tc62018-2-9 12:18:55
A theme of peace encompassed the ceremony, which included a remarkable artistic segment representing Korea's history and culture, as well as looking to the future.
PA Sport provided some images of the festivities:
PA Sport @pasport
📸 Images from the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang #Pyeongchang2018 https://t.co/dJz3BkTYH52018-2-9 12:15:48
The Olympic rings were also duly reproduced in an impressive display:
설라잇🙏💜 @megustas_ggu
1218개의 드론과 100명의 스키/보드 포메이션 https://t.co/UyCPRCP6XF2018-2-9 13:48:50
All 92 nations set to compete were represented at the opening ceremony. So were United States president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, in a fashion, per Sports Illustrated:
Sports Illustrated @SInow
Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crashed the Opening Ceremony... and were promptly escorted away https://t.co/WfTW2iA8mz https://t.co/qj6j0bjXrn2018-2-9 12:29:14
Notably, there was no Russian flag on show. The athletes from Russia entered under the Olympic flag, as the Huffington Post noted:
HuffPost @HuffPost
Team Russia, dressed in plain grey coats with white scarves and hats, has entered. The country is banned from the Winter Olympics due to doping violations, requiring the athletes to wear neutral uniforms that don't represent Russia. https://t.co/zpF41azG8o #OpeningCeremony https://t.co/UyQXAGNqaq2018-2-9 12:12:02
Perhaps most eye-catching was Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's sole representative at the 2018 Games. He reproduced his shirtless look from the 2016 Olympics despite the freezing temperatures after swapping taekwondo for cross-country skiing.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Shirtless Tongan is back in freezing temperatures 😂 #OpeningCeremony https://t.co/ha4iUARuwT2018-2-9 12:19:02
The Press Association's Mark Staniforth provided comments from Taufatofua:
Mark Staniforth @markstani1
The Tongan flagbearer says: “I won’t freeze. I am from Tonga. We sailed across the Pacific. This is nothing.”2018-2-9 12:35:15
Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, greeted the assembled spectators and athletes in the stadium and made a notable reference to doping in his comments, per Nick Butler of InsidetheGames:
Nick Butler @NickJMButler
Reference to #doping by Thomas Bach in speech. Is that an Opening Ceremony first? "You can only really enjoy your Olympic performance if you respect the rules, and stay clean..." https://t.co/N7lmkNWZx22018-2-9 12:50:56
As ever, the ceremony culminated in the lighting of the Olympic flame.
Per NBC Olympics' Nick McCarvel, the honour was bestowed on 2010 figure skating gold-medallist Yuna Kim, who was clearly moved by the experience:
Nick McCarvel @NickMcCarvel
Yuna Kim reigns again: She lights the torch for #PyeongChang2018 🔥Appropriate, deserved... and on skates! ⛸ https://t.co/og4gckMPmy2018-2-9 13:10:44
A spectacular firework-laden finale brought the ceremony to a close. BBC Sport's Nick Hope provided a glowing review:
🤙ᑎIᙅK ᕼOᑭᙓ🤙 @NickHopeTV
I’ve covered a fair few Olympics over the last 10 years for BBC Sport - this opening ceremony really is amongst the most special I’ve witnessed. The crowd’s reaction to the united Korea, marching behind one flag, was quite something 🇰🇷🙌🇰🇵 https://t.co/FjoEBo127M2018-2-9 13:04:53
Though some sports had already begun competition ahead of the ceremony, the 2018 Pyeongchang Games is now officially underway and will continue in earnest on Saturday.
What to Watch: Day 2 from Pyeongchang