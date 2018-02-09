Isaiah Thomas Thanks Cavaliers for Experience After Being Traded to Lakers

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas had a short run with the Cavaliers, but he still showed his appreciation for his time with Cleveland in a Twitter message:

The Cavaliers announced before the trade deadline Thursday that they shipped Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers along with Channing Frye and a first-round pick in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

The guard averaged 14.7 points per game in 15 appearances with Cleveland.

This was a long drop from what he produced the last two seasons for the Boston Celtics, where he was an All-Star and one of the best scorers in the league. His 28.9-points-per-game average in 2016-17 ranked third in the NBA.

Thomas missed the first two months of the season with a lingering hip injury and never seemed to jell with his new teammates.

According to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News, the guard led the charge against Kevin Love in questioning him over a supposed illness. ESPN's Brian Windhorst then reported on the Dan Le Batard Show LeBron James' frustrations while playing with Thomas.

While Thomas reiterated that he didn't want to be traded on Wednesday night, he also said, "I just want to be where I'm wanted," per A.J. Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today.

Things clearly didn't go as planned in his short term with the Cavaliers, but he will now have a chance at a fresh start with the Lakers, a place where he should have more scoring opportunities.