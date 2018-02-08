Russian Applications for Winter Olympics Denied by Court of Arbitration

FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the applications for 32 athletes and 15 coaches from Russia to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, per Sean Ingle of the Guardian.

The court ruled the International Olympic Committee had the right to block the team personnel, calling it an "eligibility decision."

The IOC recently denied 13 athletes from Russia who had been cleared of doping.

The court had overturned lifetime bans from 28 athletes this week, each of which had first suffered the penalty in 2014 during the Sochi Olympics. The court determined there was insufficient evidence that they had broken the rules.

Despite this ruling, the IOC wasn't willing to give this group another chance to compete in 2018 with the South Korea competition beginning Thursday.

Even the athletes who are eligible are not allowed to contend for medals under the Russian flag. With the entire country banned from the games, they are forced to compete under the Olympic flag as Olympic Athletes from Russia.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, there are 168 athletes with this distinction now that the 47 others are not allowed to compete.