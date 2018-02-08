Jeremy Lin Reportedly Opts In to $12.5 Million Player Contract Option with Nets

Paul Bereswill/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin reportedly has opted in to his $12.5 million player option for the 2018-19 season, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.com.

As ESPN's Bobby Marks noted, "That might be the earliest that a player had opted-into his contract for next season."

Lin, 29, was lost for the season in October after rupturing his patellar tendon. He appeared in just one game for Brooklyn, scoring 18 points and adding four assists in 25 minutes.

Injuries have plagued Lin in his two seasons with the Nets. He appeared in just 36 games last season because of two separate hamstring injuries. He was solid when on the court, however, averaging 14.5 points and 5.1 assists per contest.

He said on Feb. 3 that he wouldn't change his aggressive, attacking style with the ball despite his multiple injuries, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com:

"I am not going to change the bread and butter of who I am, which is downhill, attacking, dynamic playmaking. I will always be that player. Maybe the type of risks ... I don't know, I never really saw them as risks, but what we will see is probably a similar style but in a safer way. I will still be in the paint heavy, but I won't be landing on my legs the same way, getting off-balanced unless obviously I am forced to, but the landing, taking contact, being able to engage certain muscles before contact, before I take off, all those things are really, really important ... A lot of other muscles will be absorbing impact that maybe joints shouldn't be."

He added that he expected to be ready for the team's training camp before next season.