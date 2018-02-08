Eagles QB Coach John DeFilippo Reportedly Will Be Hired as Vikings OC

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2018

This is a photo of John DeFilippo of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football team. This image reflects the Philadelphia Eagles active roster as of Tuesday, June 20, 2017. (AP Photo)
Uncredited/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have found their next offensive coordinator by reportedly hiring Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

Per ESPN's Adam SchefterDeFilippo will take over the role vacated by Pat Shurmur

Shurmur was hired as head coach of the New York Giants on Jan. 22. Minnesota's offense finished last season ranked 10th in the NFL with 23.9 points per game. 

DeFilippo worked with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in Philadelphia during the 2017 season. The duo combined to throw for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns in the regular season. Foles was named MVP of Super Bowl LII and had 725 yards with six touchdowns in the Eagles' playoff wins over the Vikings and New England Patriots.

Before joining the Eagles' coaching staff two years ago, DeFilippo served as quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14 and offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Related

    Will DeFillippo, Vikings Make a Play for Foles?

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Will DeFillippo, Vikings Make a Play for Foles?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Vikes Face One of NFL's Most Difficult Decisions

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Vikes Face One of NFL's Most Difficult Decisions

    Sean Tomlinson
    via Bleacher Report

    A Look at DeFilippo's Work with the Eagles QB Room

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    A Look at DeFilippo's Work with the Eagles QB Room

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    Eagles Ran Fake Walk-Through in Case Pats Watched

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Eagles Ran Fake Walk-Through in Case Pats Watched

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report