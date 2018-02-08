Eagles QB Coach John DeFilippo Reportedly Will Be Hired as Vikings OC

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings reportedly have found their next offensive coordinator by reportedly hiring Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, DeFilippo will take over the role vacated by Pat Shurmur.

Shurmur was hired as head coach of the New York Giants on Jan. 22. Minnesota's offense finished last season ranked 10th in the NFL with 23.9 points per game.

DeFilippo worked with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles in Philadelphia during the 2017 season. The duo combined to throw for 3,833 yards and 38 touchdowns in the regular season. Foles was named MVP of Super Bowl LII and had 725 yards with six touchdowns in the Eagles' playoff wins over the Vikings and New England Patriots.

Before joining the Eagles' coaching staff two years ago, DeFilippo served as quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders from 2012-14 and offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns in 2015.