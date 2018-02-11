Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Day 3 Winners and Losers

0 of 9

Lee Jin-man/Associated Press

The spectacle of the opening ceremony of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games was bright, shiny and memorable, but those theatrics had nothing on 17-year-old American snowboarder Red Gerard.

While the Winter Olympics are just in their beginning stages, Gerard authored a dramatic gold-medal performance that will be difficult to overtake in the coming days, giving Team USA its first 2018 Olympic medal.

After two runs of the slopestyle event, Gerard was at the bottom of the pack in last place. But, unfazed, he put together a spectacular, clean run on his third and final trip down the obstacle-laden mountain and picked up a score of 87.16.

Gerard held off Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris, who finished second and third, respectively.

While Gerard provided the highlight, American figure skater Bradie Tennell was impressive in the ladies' short program of the team event, helping the the Americans land a spot in the finals.

She was clean in all of her jumps and landings, and scored a 68.94 in her opening performance, which was good for fifth. Evgenia Medvedeva is in first place after a dazzling skate that earned her a record score of 81.06

And at the end of the night, Team USA's Chris Mazdzer became the first American to ever medal in men's singles luge. He took the silver medal, thanks in large part to a shocking final run from Germany's Felix Loch. As a result, Day 3 in Pyeongchang was much better for the Americans than Day 2 was.

Read on for the rest of the day's biggest winners and losers.