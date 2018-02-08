Curling Mixed Doubles Round-Robin Qualifying Thursday Results at Olympics 2018

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

The Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang hasn't even happened, but the curling action has started.

The round-robin portion of the mixed-doubles event continued Thursday, including a showdown between the United States and Switzerland.

This year marks the Olympic debut for mixed-doubles curling, which is faster-paced than curling fans are accustomed to watching every four years. Rather than playing 10 ends a match and throwing eight stones per team per end, the mixed-doubles event features eight ends in a match with five stones per team per end.

Here is a look at Thursday's results—which will be updated as matches end—and a Friday schedule for the new Olympic event. The schedule is per NBC Olympics and based on Eastern Time rather than local Pyeongchang time.

Thursday Results

Canada 10, China 4

The Canadian team of Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris is a gold-medal threat, and the tandem looked the part from the early going against China.

Canada seized three quick points in the first end and then added four more in the third after temporarily allowing China back within striking distance with two points in the second. The sides exchanged points throughout the middle portion of the match, but the outcome was essentially decided through the first three ends.

For good measure, Canada put the finishing touches on the decisive win with two points in the seventh end, nullifying the need for an eighth.

Norway 8, Korea 3

Like Canada, Norway's team of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten left little doubt in a matchup with Korea.

Norway started off on fire, scoring a point in the first end, three points in the second end and another point in the third end before putting it on cruise control.

Korea made the final score somewhat closer than it felt with two points in the sixth end, but Norway had none of it and answered with two points in the seventh.

Switzerland 9, United States 4

The Thursday evening set of matches was not without drama thanks to the matchup between the United States and Switzerland despite what appeared to be a lopsided final score.

The American team of Becca and Matt Hamilton entered the final end with a 5-4 lead but watched Jenny Perret and Martin Rios put up a critical six points with the match hanging in the balance.

Switzerland knocked the United States' closest rock out of the target with the final throw, clinching the win and turning the deficit into a commanding win in a blink.

Olympic Athletes from Russia 7, Finland 5

It didn't appear as if the Olympic Athletes from Russia team of Anastasia Bryzgalova and Aleksandr Krushelnitskiy would come away with a victory against Finland until the third end.

Facing a 3-0 hole, the OAR team put up four points in the third and never fell behind again. Finland tied it with a point in the fourth, but a point in the fifth and two points in the sixth was enough for Bryzgalova and Krushelnitzky to battle back from the early deficit for the win.

Canada 8, Finland 2

Canada vs. Finland was a relatively even affair through five ends, with Canada's Lawes and Morris holding a 3-2 lead. But Canada wrapped things up in the sixth end, notching four points on the throw to put away the Finns.

It was the second straight match for Oona Kauste and Tomi Rantamaeki that started fine before taking a rough turn late, though the dangerous Canadians never looked in danger of losing the match, either.

Canada remained undefeated through four matches, while Finland is still seeking its first win.

Republic of Korea 9, United States 1

A tough day for the Hamiltons continued against the Republic of Korea, as the young team of Hyeji Jang and Lee Kijeong were dominant.

The United States was in the hole immediately, as Korea notched two points in the first end. The U.S. responded with a point of its own, but Korea snagged another two points in the third and stole three points in the fourth before adding a point in the fifth and sixth before the U.S. called it quits.

The Hamiltons are now just 1-3 in the round-robin tournament and hanging toward the bottom of the standings, while Korea is 2-2.

Norway 6, Switzerland 5

Norway started strong and was clutch late, earning a tight 6-5 win over Switzerland.

The Norwegian pair of Skaslien and Nedregotten scored three points in the second end and one in the third to take an early 4-1 lead, though Switzerland fought back, posting two in the fourth and another in the fifth to pull even. The teams then exchanged alternating points in the next three rounds, with Norway earning the decisive points in the sixth and eighth to earn the win.

The result moved both teams to 3-1.

Olympic Athletes from Russia 6, China 5

It took nine ends, but the Russians earned a 6-5 win over China in a fascinating back-and-forth battle.

The Russians earned a point in each of the first three ends, but China surged back with a three-score fourth. Russia then responded with a point in each of the next two ends, but China matched it again with a point of its own in consecutive ends. That forced a ninth end, and the Russians capitalized, notching the match's final point, securing their third win in the process, while China dropped to 1-3.

Friday Schedule (All Round-Robin Matches)

Norway vs. Finland, 7:05 p.m. ET

China vs. United States, 7:05 p.m. ET

Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia, 7:05 p.m. ET

Canada vs. Switzerland, 7:05 p.m. ET