Draymond Green Fined $50,000 for Inappropriate Language Directed at Official

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been hit with a $50,000 fine after "directing inappropriate language toward a game official," according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com.

Green was ejected from Tuesday night's 125-105 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder after he was given a technical foul for arguing with a referee.

Green received two technicals on the night.

The first came late in the first half, when Russell Westbrook and Green collided after the latter attempted a block. Green felt he was fouled and approached referee Lauren Holtkamp, showing her his bloodied mouth, as seen above. Video appears to show him calling her a f---king b---h as he walked off the court, per Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports.

The second came in the fourth quarter, when Green didn't agree with a call from official Marat Kogut and tossed the ball in his direction, per Haynes.

Green declined to comment on either call after the game.

"Nah, I'm going to save my money," he said, according to Haynes.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, meanwhile, said he tried to address the situation before halftime with referee Ken Mauer after seeing Green's bloody mouth.

"At halftime, I was asking Kenny if he was allowed to look at that play," Kerr said. "I didn't know the rule, so I was just looking for clarification because Draymond came off the floor with a bloody mouth. So I asked Kenny if they were allowed to look at it afterwards."

Green has since received braces due to the injury, which he is expected to wear for several weeks.

"My tooth got knocked back. My big tooth; my front tooth," he said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "It is what it is."

Green has 13 technical fouls on the season, which is the most in the NBA. Kevin Durant, Dwight Howard and Westbrook all have 11 each. Green's ejection was also his third of the season and the ninth ejection of the year for the Warriors.