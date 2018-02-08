Brad Stevens Thought of Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder's Families After Cavs Trades

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

After former Celtics stars Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder were traded for the second time in less than a year Thursday, Boston coach Brad Stevens discussed the downside of being a part of multiple deals.

"First and foremost, you think about them," Stevens said Thursday, per Brian Robb of Boston Sports Journal. "Certainly, there is some unsettling when you're traded from the standpoint of they have families. That's what I think about immediately."

Both players were sent to Cleveland in the offseason as part of the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, but they were traded for the second time just before the trade deadline.

Thomas was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers while bringing back Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Crowder was part of a three-way trade that brought Rodney Hood and George Hill to Cleveland.

Thomas and Crowder were key parts of the Celtics run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season, with the duo ranking first and third in minutes per game, respectively. Boston finished with the No. 1 seed in the East, while Thomas earned an All-Star selection and Crowder played a key role on both ends of the court.

However, neither player performed to expectations this year with Cleveland. Thomas was out much of the season with a hip injury and only averaged 14.7 points in 15 games upon returning. Crowder was only averaging 8.6 ppg while losing playing time as the year progressed, seeing fewer minutes in January than he has all year long.

While uprooting their lives might be difficult, both players now have a chance to rebuild their reputations in new locations.