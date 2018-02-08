Olympic Figure Skating Results 2018: Shoma Uno Gives Japan Early Lead

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

Shoma Uno has given Japan an early lead in the figure skating team competition in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The skater scored a 103.25 in the short program, topping the field and giving his squad a max of 10 points for the team competition. Alexei Bychenko also helped Israel with his second-place showing, while Canada's Patrick Chen is right behind them in third.

Nathan Chen of the United States finished in a disappointing fourth.

This section is one of eight separate events deciding the team medals, but a few groups are already off to a strong start in Pyeongchang.

Here are a full breakdown of the results from the short program:

1. Shoma Uno (JPN): 103.25

2. Alexei Bychenko (ISR): 88.49

3. Patrick Chan (CAN): 81.66

4. Nathan Chen (USA): 80.61

5. Matteo Rizzo (ITA): 77.77

6. Junhwan Cha (KOR): 77.70

7. Han Yan (CHN): 77.10

8. Mikhail Kolyada (OAR): 74.36

9. Paul Fentz (GER): 66.32

10. Chafik Besseghier (FRA): 61.06

Full results courtesy of Olympic.org.

Uno was the last to compete, and he blew away the competition, finishing almost 15 points clear of the field. His technical elements were far ahead of his foes', including an impressive quad toeloop and triple toeloop combination.

Although he did have a stumble, the silver medalist at last year's world championships proved he is the man to beat in the individual competition.

While there was a big gap between him and Bychenko, Israel still gets nine points, followed by eight for Canada and seven for the United States.

This type of scoring was key because there were some poor showings from usually steady performers.

Chen was one of the biggest stories as the United States champion with a legitimate shot to earn a gold medal in the individual competition. Unfortunately, this was not his day, as he did little to help his team.

His quad into a double led to zero points as a change from his planned element, while he also lost a point on a fall. It could have been worse, but he didn't reach expectations.

Canada's Chan also came in as a top threat after winning the silver in 2014, but he struggled at the start of his run, as Alice Park of Time noted:

Bychenko was one of the few who came through with a flawless showing, and it led to a second-place finish.

This is the second team competition at the Olympics, an event that was first unveiled at the 2014 Games in Sochi. Russia took gold that year, followed by Canada and the United States.

However, there is a lot of depth in the field four years later as every competitor tries to get onto the medal stand before the individual competitions begin.

The team battle continues with the pairs short program before the ice dancing and ladies get started Saturday night. The men will return Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in their free skate.