Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2018: Kevin Streelman, Beau Hossler Tied for Lead

The PGA Tour made its way to the sunny skies in California for the 2018 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and Kevin Streelman and Beau Hossler are tied for the lead after Thursday's first round.

Streelman and Hossler each ended the day with a seven-under 65 and have a one-shot lead over Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise and Julian Suri.

Here is the full leaderboard after 18 holes at Pebble Beach:

Both Streelman and Hossler played bogey-free rounds.

Hossler is a fresh face at 22 years old and earned his PGA Tour card in 2017 thanks to finishing in the top 25 of the Web.com money list. He's found some success so far this season with seventh- and 10th-place finishes in nine tournaments, but he is looking for more this weekend thanks to a stellar back nine at Pebble Beach:

One player who also had a strong start was Rory McIlroy, who is making his 2018 PGA Tour debut this weekend. The Irish star is tied for 16th at four under par, though it was his father who stole the show with this birdie putt on No. 18:



A rib injury hampered McIlroy last season, limiting him to 19 events between the PGA and European Tours, leading to his first winless year since 2014.

Coming into this weekend, McIlroy noted he was just happy to get back on the golf course in a competitive environment.

"Not really making up for lost time but just missed playing, missed playing competitive golf," McIlroy told reporters. "And I feel like there's nothing in my way, there's nothing stopping me from playing a pretty full schedule."

Dustin Johnson took McIlroy's 68 and did him one better, turning in a five-under-par round that left him in a tie for sixth. He has had a terrific start to this season, winning the Tournament of Champions in his last PGA Tour event five weeks ago and finishing runner-up at the WGC-HSBC Champions event in October.

Per Justin Ray of the Golf Channel, Johnson's success on Thursday is hardly a surprise given how well he's fared at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am throughout his career:

Johnson also has a knack for getting better as the weekend moves along. He opened the Tournament of Champions with a 69 and then followed it up with rounds of 68-66-65. A similar pattern this weekend could put him back in the winner's circle.

Jordan Spieth didn't fare as well in the first round. He carded an even-par 72 to finish in a tie for 98th place.

Putting is becoming a recurring problem for Spieth, who missed the cut at last week's Phoenix Open because of issues on the green, and Ray highlighted how it plagued him again at Pebble Beach:

It's also unfortunate for Spieth because he came into this weekend ranked No. 1 on tour with an 81.67 greens in regulation percentage. A strong short game has always been critical to his success, so if that goes away, things could get ugly as the season moves on.

Since this tournament is a pro-am, there were plenty of highlights involving stars from different sports.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was partnered with Jerry Kelly, could give Spieth some putting lessons after sinking this long birdie on No. 18:

And, of course, there were also plenty of funny celebrity moments. It's hard to take things overly serious when Bill Murray is showing off his fashion sense:

Streelman and Hossler don't have much in the way of track records on the PGA Tour, and with players like Johnson and McIlroy on their heels, there will be more turnover on the leaderboard starting with Friday's second round.