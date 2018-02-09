Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018: Day 1 Winners and Losers

0 of 6

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Figure skating and freestyle skiing occupied the first prime-time slot of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and provided an entertaining day of medal-less action.

Canada put together superb showings in both disciplines, while Team USA enjoyed major success in women's moguls and fared well in the figure skating team event.

Both countries had a notable slip-up, though. A returning medalist for Canada has a challenging road to repeating on the podium, and America's marquee skater had a forgettable Olympics debut.

Mixed-doubles curling continued, but the most notable events happened on the ice and on the hill. We're recapping the best and worst from Thursday's activity.