5 NBA Trades That Should Have Happened at the Deadline

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Remember when this was going to be a quiet NBA trade deadline?

Little did we know at the time, but the out-of-nowhere Blake Griffin blockbuster was a sign of the fervent action yet to come. Then came the Isaiah Thomas trade on the day of the deadline itself. And after that, the deals revealed themselves at a relentless pace.

When the dust settled, 22 of the league's 30 franchises had made moves, dating back to Griffin's Hollywood departure (and Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has expertly graded each and every transaction for your viewing pleasure).

Thirty-eight players changed hands, while Brice Johnson, Jameer Nelson, Willie Reed and Rashad Vaughn pulled a Luke Ridnour and found themselves dealt more than once. Including pick swaps, 18 draft-day selections made their way from one organization to another.

Despite all the action, not every move we desired took place.

Tyreke Evans, though held out of the lineup for precautionary measures in recent outings, remained with the Memphis Grizzlies. DeAndre Jordan is still wearing a Los Angeles Clippers uniform. The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are continuing their searches for scoring punches who can help complement their dynamite defenses.

Let's fix everything with five trades that should've taken place and added to the above figures.