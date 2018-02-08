Cavaliers Trade Rumors: LeBron James Consulted Before Dwyane Wade Deal to Heat

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

With the close relationship between LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in mind, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly consulted with James before dealing Wade to the Miami Heat.

Per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman approached James to let him know why the team wanted to make the move and that Wade could decide whether or not to accept the deal.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade that sent Wade to the Heat for a second-round draft pick.

Per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cavs were looking at reducing Wade's playing time, and he had been "agitating for a return" to Miami at some point. Dealing the 36-year-old back to the Heat provided Cleveland with an easy solution.

James didn't seem to have any ill will about the Cavaliers' trade of his friend, sharing this message on Instagram after the deal was announced:

Wade struggled to find a role with the Cavaliers. The 12-time All-Star appeared in 46 games and averaged 11.2 points per game, but he was already limited to 23.2 minutes per contest before Windhorst's report about cutting back his playing time even more.

As part of the famed 2003 NBA draft class, Wade was selected No. 5 overall by the Heat. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career in Miami, helping the franchise win three NBA titles.