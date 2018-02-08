LeBron James 'Truly Happy' for Dwyane Wade After Trade to Heat from Cavaliers

Willie J. Allen Jr./Associated Press

LeBron James won two championships alongside Dwyane Wade on the Miami Heat and reunited with him this season on the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he is "truly happy" for his friend as he returns to South Beach.

He said as much on his Instagram page:

James' message comes after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Cleveland traded Wade to the Heat on Thursday.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN added more context: "The Cavs coaching staff was considering reducing Dwyane Wade's playing time and he's been agitating for a return 'home' to Miami in the future, sources said. Both fixed."

The Wade deal was part of a significant day of roster moves for the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Cavaliers traded Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Wojnarowski also reported Cleveland worked a three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz that sent Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder to the Jazz, Iman Shumpert and Joe Johnson to the Kings, and Rodney Hood and George Hill to the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are a mere 7-13 in their last 20 games and needed a block and last-second shot from James in overtime of Wednesday's contest to escape with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Their primary issue has been on the defensive side considering they are a mere 29th in the league in defensive rating, per NBA.com. While Wade is 36 years old and past his prime, Cleveland's defensive rating when he was on the floor this season (105.8) was better than when he was off it (112.9), per NBA.com.

Still, the Cavaliers overhauled the roster Thursday with an eye on the postseason, and Wade was one of the pieces moved after he averaged 11.2 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field in 46 contests.

James was happy for his friend, but he may be singing a different tune if Wade's seventh-seeded Heat face the third-seeded Cavaliers in a playoff series.