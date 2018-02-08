LeBron James Trade Rumors: Cavs Didn't Approach Star About Deal Before Deadline

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Despite reported interest from teams around the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly never spoke to LeBron James about possibly waiving his no-trade clause.

Per ESPN.com's Chris Haynes, the Cavs' approach leading up to Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline has been to turn things around with James and didn't approach him about accepting any potential trade.

Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that NBA teams were doing their "due diligence" to see if James would waive his no-trade rights, but the four-time MVP is "determined" to see this season through with the Cavaliers.

Cleveland's front office made a splash prior to the trade deadline on Thursday by acquiring Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Los Angeles Lakers for Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and a 2018 first-round draft pick, per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

James has an opt-out clause in his contract after this season. The Cavs are currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-22 record.