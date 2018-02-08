DeAndre Jordan Trade Rumors: Raptors Interested, Would Need 3rd Team for Deal

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring center DeAndre Jordan from the Los Angeles Clippers prior to Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Raptors would likely need to involve a third team in the discussions to execute a trade for Jordan.

Jordan has been among the league's hottest commodities leading up to the deadline with several teams reportedly in the mix to trade for him.

Per ESPN.com's Zach Lowe, the Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Milwaukee Bucks are among his suitors.

Also, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Cleveland Cavaliers have held talks with the Clippers regarding Jordan.

Since the Raptors would likely prefer to avoid moving big men Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas in a deal for Jordan, a third team may be necessary to send enough salary to L.A. to compensate for what Jordan makes.

Aside from Valanciunas, Ibaka, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, who all make over $15 million, Toronto's next-highest-paid player is C.J. Miles at just under $8 million, according to HoopsHype.

Adding Jordan to Valanciunas and Ibaka would give Toronto one of the deepest and most formidable frontcourts in the entire NBA.

The 29-year-old Jordan is averaging 11.5 points, 14.9 rebounds and 1.0 block per game this season. He is a one-time All-Star, as well as a two-time All-Defensive selection and a three-time All-NBA pick.

Since Jordan can opt out of his contract after the season, it is possible he would be nothing more than a rental for Toronto.

Considering the Raptors are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference just one game behind the Boston Celtics, however, parting with some assets for a partial season of Jordan and a shot at the first NBA Finals in franchise history may be worth the risk.