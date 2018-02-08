Kevin Garnett Returns to And1 as Creative Director and Global Ambassador

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett is headed back to And1 in retirement.

On Thursday, Bleacher Report Kicks shared the news, noting he will be a creative director and global ambassador for the shoe and apparel company:

As can be seen in the pictures, Garnett donned And1 shoes at times when he was a player for the Timberwolves. And1 also pointed out, "KG was with the brand during the early 2000's, tearing up the league in the iconic AND1 KG's and winning All-Star MVP":

According to Slam, Garnett will be back with the company for the first time since 2003 and is part of its 25th anniversary celebration. He helped create footwear that is yet to be released.

"I'm thrilled to get back to my roots and partner with And1, one of the best basketball brands in the industry," Garnett said in And1's press release, via Slam. "We have many initiatives underway that we'll be launching, including my new capsule collection, which I'm particularly excited about."

While Garnett hasn't played since the 2015-16 season when he was back on the Timberwolves team that drafted him No. 5 overall in 1995, he is one of the most recognizable NBA players from the last 20 years and is frequently seen on his Area 21 segment during TNT's broadcasts of games.

He won an NBA championship with the Celtics in 2008 and was a 15-time All-Star, nine-time member of an All-NBA team, 12-time All-Defensive selection, the 2003-04 league MVP and the 2007-08 Defensive Player of the Year.

Garnett was one of And1's signature athletes during his NBA career, but he did switch to Adidas for a time as a player. He is now coming back and will look to grow the brand from a new position.