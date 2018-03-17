Charlotte Flair and the Best Women's Performers in WrestleMania History

0 of 4

David Banks/Getty Images

Charlotte Flair is helping spearhead a WWE women's revolution that should allow the female Superstars rewrite a WrestleMania history with a limited number of high-end matches.

Of course, the lack of main event performances by women on the company's grandest stage isn't due to talent, but rather opportunity. The likes of Chyna, Alundra Blayze and Beth Phoenix could have torn down the house if given more chances.

When those rare opportunities did arise, such as Mickie James taking on Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22, they were able to deliver one of the best matches on the card. Expect more of that moving forward thanks to the likes of Charlotte, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Bayley.

So, while the list may grow and change drastically over the next handful of years, let's check out the top women's Superstars at the Showcase of the Immortals.