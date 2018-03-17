Charlotte Flair and the Best Women's Performers in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 17, 2018
Charlotte Flair and the Best Women's Performers in WrestleMania History
Charlotte Flair is helping spearhead a WWE women's revolution that should allow the female Superstars rewrite a WrestleMania history with a limited number of high-end matches.
Of course, the lack of main event performances by women on the company's grandest stage isn't due to talent, but rather opportunity. The likes of Chyna, Alundra Blayze and Beth Phoenix could have torn down the house if given more chances.
When those rare opportunities did arise, such as Mickie James taking on Trish Stratus at WrestleMania 22, they were able to deliver one of the best matches on the card. Expect more of that moving forward thanks to the likes of Charlotte, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Bayley.
So, while the list may grow and change drastically over the next handful of years, let's check out the top women's Superstars at the Showcase of the Immortals.
Charlotte Flair
Charlotte has emerged as the rock of the women's division over the past couple years. Along with holding the Divas Championship once before the WWE rebranding, she's a four-time Raw women's champion and the current SmackDown women's champion.
That's allowed her to earn a place on the card at each of the last two editions of WrestleMania.
In 2016, she defeated Banks and Becky Lynch to win the first WWE Women's Championship. It was a performance that put her on the fast track to lead the women's revolution, and the match itself was right there with The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon and Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles as the night's best.
She followed that up with another terrific showing last year despite Bayley's victory in the Fatal-4-Way match that also included Banks and Nia Jax. Once again, the female Superstars were given more than 10 minutes to perform and seriously challenged anything their male counterparts produced.
All told, there's a lot of talent on the women's roster right now, and it continues to shine through, but Charlotte is a step above the rest so far, including at WrestleMania.
Trish Stratus
While this list isn't meant as a ranking, it would be hard for any women's wrestler to match the WrestleMania resume Stratus put together during her groundbreaking career.
She's competed at the Show of Shows five times, including a special appearance in 2011 alongside John Morrison and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi to defeat Dolph Ziggler, Layla and Michelle McCool.
While that match actually exceeded expectations, Stratus' Mania legacy was built on four outstanding matches in a five-year span during the prime of her career.
In 2002 and 2003, her and Jazz were joined by Lita (WrestleMania X8) and Victoria (WrestleMania XIX) for a pair of triple-threat matches that played a key role in that era's rise of women's wrestling. It's worth noting Jazz, who's perpetually underrated, was strongly considered for the list as well.
Stratus followed that up with a few singles matches that cemented her place among the all-time greats. She defeated Christy Hemme in 2005 and then lost the aforementioned clash with James in 2006, a moment brought back to the forefront during their brief confrontation at this year's Royal Rumble.
The Canada native showed during the first women's Rumble that she can still compete at a high level, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see her make a few more Mania appearances.
Mickie James
James' battle with Stratus, which remains arguably the best women's match in the event's history, was also her debut at WWE's biggest show. It's hard to imagine making a better first appearance.
Unfortunately, her more recent matches have been mostly lost in the shuffle because of the company's effort to get as many people on the card as possible. She took part in a 25-woman Battle Royal in 2009, which was won by "Santina," played by male wrestler Santino Marella.
She was also involved in a more competitive 10-woman tag team match in 2010 and a Six-Pack Challenge at last year's show, which was won by Naomi.
While her individual performances in those matches were strong, she perfectly represents the changing culture around the women's division. She shined alongside Stratus in 2006 but hasn't been given a real opportunity to build off it during her other runs with the company.
Perhaps that will change in 2018 and beyond, especially after they teased a rematch with Trish during the Rumble. That would bring things full circle and add to both Superstars' legacies.
Sable
While there are plenty of other women's stars who warrant consideration, led by Jazz, Banks, Chyna and Lita to name a few, Sable is undefeated at WrestleMania.
She made her debut at the show in 1998 alongside Marc Mero to defeat Luna and Goldust. Although the encounter started awfully gimmicky, Sable ended up taking over during the latter stages of the match and ended up picking up the win for her team with a highlight-worthy finish.
Sable went on to beat Tori to defend the WWF Women's Championship in 1999 in her only Mania singles match. And she returned in 2004 to team with Torrie Wilson in a victory over Miss Jackie and Stacy Keibler.
Eric Cohen of ThoughtCo. noted that makes her one of only five wrestlers to compete in at least three WrestleMania matches without suffering a loss.
Even though there are a lot of factors that go into earning the respect of fans beyond a wrestler's win-loss record, Sable's unblemished mark is impressive.