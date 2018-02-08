Mohamed Salah Talks Real Madrid Rumours, Harry Kane Golden Boot Race

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has said he is happy at Liverpool amid speculation linking him with Real Madrid, and he believes Harry Kane has the advantage over him in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

Both Hany Abo Rida and Hector Cuper, president of the Egyptian FA and manager of the country's national team, respectively, said Real will make a move for Salah in the summer, per Jack Austin of The Independent.

When asked about the comments, Salah told Marca's Hugo Cerezo: "Why do you think they say these things? I don't have much to say about that. If I have to say something, I'll say I'm happy at Liverpool."

The forward did confirm he followed La Liga, though, and added: "It's a good league, has top teams, and the way they play is very attractive."

He was also pressed on whether he has ambitions of playing in Spain's top flight. "At the moment I am here," he said. "I want to concentrate on my team and finish the season very well."

It would not be surprising if he had caught the attention of Los Blancos, given the form he's in.

Salah joined the Reds last summer after the best season of his career, in which he bagged 19 goals and 15 assists in all competitions with Roma. The 25-year-old has taken his play to another level at Anfield, racking up 28 and nine, respectively.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz hailed him after he bagged a brace against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday:

As the goals against Spurs demonstrated, Salah is not just a flat-track bully; he produces against top opponents as well.

Football writer Andrew Beasley supplied further evidence:

The brace took his tally to 21 Premier League goals for the season, one behind Tottenham's Kane.

Salah is hoping to prevent the striker from winning the Golden Boot for a third season running, but he feels Kane's position gives him a leg up: "He is a great player, in the last two years he has already been the top scorer. Kane plays as a No. 9 and has more chances to score goals than me. In my mind I want to win it, but we will see what happens."

The Liverpool man perhaps has a point, though he has proved capable of creating his own opportunities when necessary.

A prime example came against Spurs last Sunday, when he picked up the ball on the right and was able to evade three players before firing home, earning praise from the Daily Mail's Dominic King:

Such skill will only further endear him to the likes of Real, who could really use more firepower this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is now 33, Gareth Bale can no longer be relied upon to stay fit and Karim Benzema's form has tailed off significantly, as demonstrated by the fact he has just six goals to his name for the season.

Having only recently arrived at Liverpool, it's clear Salah isn't courting their attention at this stage, and the Reds will no doubt resist any offers that did come in for him.