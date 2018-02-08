Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: Daily Live Stream, TV Coverage Guide

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The opening ceremonies of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics are Friday, but figure skating competition gets underway Thursday, prior to the official start of the South Korea games.

The men's short program and the pairs competition of the team event will be held at the Gangneung Ice Area. The team event consists of men's singles (short and long), women's singles (short and long), pairs and ice dancing.

NBC Live-Stream Schedule

Team Event Men's Short Program (8 p.m. ET. NBCOlympics.com)

Team Event Pairs Short Program (9:45 p.m. ET, NBCOlympics.com)

NBC Television

NBC will televise the event from 8 p.m.-11:30 p.m. ET, along with freestyle skiing.

Nathan Chen, the two-time national champion, will skate the short program in the team event for the United States. He will have an excellent chance to put the Americans in a strong position if he is able to successfully execute two quadruple jumps in his program.

Chen, 18, is fairly excited about getting a chance to skate in the team event, because it gives him another opportunity to compete in the Olympics. He is also scheduled to take part in the individual figure skating event.

"I feel like I'm a good addition to the team," Chen said, per a Pyeongchang 2018 media release (h/t NBCOlympics.com). "Also, we're at the Olympics, we get only one shot on the ice, so to have another shot is like a great experience. It would be good to put the program out there before I get to do the individual."

The U.S. won a bronze medal in the team event in Sochi four years ago—the first time figure skating was classified as a team event for Olympic competition.

When Chen competes in the individual skating competition, he has a legitimate chance to medal, and the color of that honor could be gold. His top competition is likely to be defending gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan. Patrick Chan of Canada is a legitimate threat as well.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim will compete as the pairs skaters for the United States in the team event. The married couple are the lone U.S. pair in Pyeongchang, and they are two-time national champions.

Pairs skating has not been a strong event for the United States in recent Olympic competitions. The Americans have not medaled in this competition since 1988.

It will be challenging for this married couple to reach the medal podium, as they have not finished better than seventh in previous international competitions, although they have finished as high as second in the Four Continents events.

Canada appears to have an excellent chance to come away with the team gold. Their skaters include Chan, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, along with Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

Canada won the silver medal in Sochi.

"My favorite memories of Sochi are from that team event, and not even necessarily our skate," said Duhamel, per Lori Ewing of the Canadian Press (h/t The Globe and Mail). "I think this will be no different. It will provide us with the most meaningful, memorable moments that we'll have in our life from this sport."