Olympic Figure Skating Schedule 2018: USA TV, Live-Stream Guide for Saturday

Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

Three figure skating events take place on Saturday, February 10, in the 2018 Winter Olympics, with the Gangneung Ice Arena in Pyeongchang, South Korea, hosting the action at 8 p.m. ET.

All three are team events, starting with the short dance, followed by the ladies single program and the pairs free skating, which runs over into the early hours of Sunday morning.

You can watch all of the action via NBC on TV and online. Here is a full schedule and TV listings for Saturday, per pyeongchang2018.com:

Saturday 10 February

8 p.m. ET: Ice Dance, Short Dance

9:45 p.m. ET: Ladies Single Skating: Short Program

11:40 p.m. ET: Pair Skating: Free Skating

You can watch the skating via NBC and NBCSN, with NBCOlympics.com providing details.

Here are the live-streaming links: NBCOlympics.com. BBC Sport. Eurosport Player.

The main draw from a U.S. perspective is 19-year-old American Bradie Tennell, who will take part in the ladies single skating looking for a gold medal.

The other primary interest for Team USA is the current national champions of ice dance Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, who took the title from previous national winners Maia and Alex Shibutani. Both pairs qualified for the 2018 Olympics.



Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

But perhaps the most exciting performance on Saturday will be that of French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in the ice dance. The gold medalists from Sochi 2014, Americans Meryl Davis and Charlie White, are not competing, paving the way for the two elegant French skaters.

They became the first team in history to break 200 points in the free dance at the Audi Cup of China in November, making them clear favorites for the short dance.

With a full five hours of skating on offer this Saturday, airing on NBC alongside alpine skiing and snowboarding events, this weekend promises to be an explosive start to the Pyeongchang games.