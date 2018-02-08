Marc Gasol Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Rebuffing Offers for Star Center

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have no intention of parting with center Marc Gasol in advance of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams that have called Memphis regarding Gasol's availability have been "consistently shut down." He added the Grizzlies "refuse to discuss trades on the franchise center."

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix first reported Tuesday the Grizzlies "have been underwhelmed" by offers for the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year and were thus "unlikely" to make a move.

Gasol, 33, is earning $22.6 million this year and is on the books for $24.1 million next season with a $25.6 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign.

Those aren't appealing cap figures for a middling team like the Grizzlies to have on its books, but the front office has been adamant Gasol won't be moved dating back to November.

"We have no intention to trade Marc," general manager Chris Wallace said after head coach David Fizdale was fired, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that's not happening."