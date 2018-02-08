Marc Gasol Trade Rumors: Grizzlies Rebuffing Offers for Star Center

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2018

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 4: Marc Gasol #33 of the Memphis Grizzlies speaks to an official during the second half of an NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Air Canada Centre on February 4, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly have no intention of parting with center Marc Gasol in advance of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, teams that have called Memphis regarding Gasol's availability have been "consistently shut down." He added the Grizzlies "refuse to discuss trades on the franchise center."

Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix first reported Tuesday the Grizzlies "have been underwhelmed" by offers for the 2012-13 Defensive Player of the Year and were thus "unlikely" to make a move.

Gasol, 33, is earning $22.6 million this year and is on the books for $24.1 million next season with a $25.6 million player option for the 2019-20 campaign.

Those aren't appealing cap figures for a middling team like the Grizzlies to have on its books, but the front office has been adamant Gasol won't be moved dating back to November.

"We have no intention to trade Marc," general manager Chris Wallace said after head coach David Fizdale was fired, per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon. "We never seriously considered that at all. We never placed any calls to any teams in that regard. So that's not happening."

