Pelicans vs. Pacers Game Postponed by NBA Due to Leak in Roof

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 22: The New Orleans Pelicans logo sits center court during the first half of a NBA game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center on November 22, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The NBA postponed Wednesday night's showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers after a leak opened in the roof at Smoothie King Center. 

According to Pelicans.com's Jim Eichenhofer, a public address announcement stated the game was called "out of an abundance of caution for player safety."

The game was initially scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET, but those plans were pushed back as crews tried to come up with a patchwork solution, as Claire Byun of Mid-City Messenger documented: 

Fox Sports Indiana provided an additional look at the leak, which caused water to fall around the free-throw line in front of the visitors' bench. 

"The guys basically didn't want to play this game under those conditions," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said, according to Fox Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson

Information regarding a makeup date has yet to be announced. 

