Pelicans vs. Pacers Game Postponed by NBA Due to Leak in Roof

Pelicans vs. Pacers Game Postponed by NBA Due to Leak in RoofFebruary 7, 2018
The NBA postponed Wednesday night's showdown between the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers after a leak opened in the roof at Smoothie King Center.
According to Pelicans.com's Jim Eichenhofer, a public address announcement stated the game was called "out of an abundance of caution for player safety."
The game was initially scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET, but those plans were pushed back as crews tried to come up with a patchwork solution, as Claire Byun of Mid-City Messenger documented:
Claire Byun @MidCityMessengr
The #Pelicans game was delayed due to a roof leak, so crews placed a tarp in the ceiling. Whatever works, man. https://t.co/D2FItMyYZf2018-2-8 01:31:56
Fox Sports Indiana provided an additional look at the leak, which caused water to fall around the free-throw line in front of the visitors' bench.
FOX Sports Indiana @FSIndiana
We might have a leaky roof situation here. Stay tuned... #Pacers #Pelicans https://t.co/jpwzvCbYPb2018-2-8 00:56:55
"The guys basically didn't want to play this game under those conditions," Pacers head coach Nate McMillan said, according to Fox Sports Indiana's Jeremiah Johnson.
Information regarding a makeup date has yet to be announced.
