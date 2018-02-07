WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 7

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The rivalry between The Undisputed Era and Sanity reached its boiling point Wednesday night on NXT, prompting general manager William Regal to announce a marquee Six-Man Tag Team Tornado match for the night's main event.

War was waged, bodies beaten and egos crushed en route to one team standing tall over the other.

Their battle for NXT supremacy was not the only thing on tap Wednesday, as Bianca Belair returned to action, Heavy Machinery sought revenge against Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, and Johnny Gargano addressed his crushing defeat at TakeOver: Philadelphia.

Find out who wound up on the winning side of those crucial matches and which decision made by Gargano may cost him the most important thing in his life—his wrestling career—with this recap of the February 7 broadcast.