WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 7
The rivalry between The Undisputed Era and Sanity reached its boiling point Wednesday night on NXT, prompting general manager William Regal to announce a marquee Six-Man Tag Team Tornado match for the night's main event.
War was waged, bodies beaten and egos crushed en route to one team standing tall over the other.
Their battle for NXT supremacy was not the only thing on tap Wednesday, as Bianca Belair returned to action, Heavy Machinery sought revenge against Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss, and Johnny Gargano addressed his crushing defeat at TakeOver: Philadelphia.
Find out who wound up on the winning side of those crucial matches and which decision made by Gargano may cost him the most important thing in his life—his wrestling career—with this recap of the February 7 broadcast.
NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era
Before Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole could make it into the ring for the NXT Tag Team Championship match, Sanity hit the ring and took the fight to The Undisputed Era.
Security rushed the ring as boos and chants of "let them fight" rang throughout the historic Center Stage.
As the heels retreated, a furious Regal appeared and booked a Six-Man Tag Team Tornado match.
Grade
A
Analysis
The rivalry between Sanity and The Undisputed Era has been intensifying on a seemingly weekly basis.
A pull-apart brawl and the announcement of the main event was the perfect way to kick this show off, continue their story and give fans a reason to stay tuned in.
Heavy Machinery vs. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli stole a victory from Heavy Machinery a few weeks ago in what was considered an upset. They would look to go 2-0 against the heavyweights Wednesday night.
Sabbatelli and Moss, former gridiron stars, isolated Tucker Knight and worked him over as chants of "Tino sucks" and "Riddick sucks" rang down from the stands.
Tension between the heels was prevalent throughout, particularly as they tagged each other in and out of the match. A failed attempt at the schoolboy roll-up, Sabbatelli's feet draped over the ropes for added leverage, gave way to a Heavy Machinery victory.
After the match, Moss walked out on his recovering partner.
Result
Heavy Machinery defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
Grade
C
Analysis
The match itself was average at best, but it was secondary to the teased breakup of Moss and Sabbatelli.
The cocky, arrogant heels have personalities too large to ever coexist for long periods of time. It was only a matter of time before they split. The question is, with so much talent across the NXT brand, is anyone really champing at the bit for a feud between Moss and Sabbatelli?
Yes, it is nice to see homegrown talent receive some spotlight, but it may be the wrong place, wrong time for the team.
Johnny Gargano Promo
On the heels of a crushing defeat at the hands of NXT champion Andrade "Cien" Almas and a crippling assault at the hands of Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano addressed his faithful fans.
He relived his loss and called out former partner Ciampa.
NXT champion Almas and Zelina Vega interrupted the proceedings. Vega was braggadocios, as usual, but Candice LeRae appeared in the ring and shut her up in short order. She shoved the loudmouthed villainess to the mat, prompting Vega to wonder allowed what her and Almas had to do to get rid of Gargano.
Tempted by the allure of gold, Gargano agreed to the stipulation that if he failed to win the NXT Championship from Almas, he would leave.
Grade
A
Analysis
This segment promoted three different rivalries throughout it, and any time management can write a promo like that, it is a big win.
Not only did Gargano foreshadow his feud with Ciampa, he set a final date with Almas while LeRae and Vega's ongoing issues heated up.
A great segment and an effective way of getting fans to stay tuned.
Bianca Belair vs. Jessix Hill
The immensely confident Bianca Belair continued her winning ways Wednesday night.
The Superstar with the longest braid in professional wrestling battled Atlanta's own Jessix Hill. The match was a one-sided ass-kicking.
Belair beat her down and finished with a fall-away powerbomb, showcasing her strength.
Result
Bianca Belair defeated Jessix Hill
Grade
B
Analysis
Bianca Belair is so money.
A charismatic performer whose confidence and athleticism make her a perfect fit for a rapidly rebuilding women's division, she has the potential to star alongside Ember Moon, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane and maybe even eclipse them.
Though she does not have the experience of Moon and Sane or the legitimate badassery of a Baszler, she has the raw athleticism and presence that traditionally help the inexperienced find success.
Her strength is also no joke, as she has the ability to muscle her opponents around the ring despite a smaller frame.
Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match: Sanity vs. The Undisputed Era
The months-long feud between The Undisputed Era and Sanity wrote a new chapter Wednesday night, as the two teams waged war in a Six-Man Tag Team Tornado main event.
The action was nonstop, the two teams battling all over Center Stage.
As the fight spilled back into the arena, Killian Dain launched Bobby Fish off the ramp and onto Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly as chants of "NXT" broke out.
Dain continued to star, the difference-maker for Sanity throughout. His Michinoku Driver on Fish drew "oohs" and "aahs" from the NXT faithful, while the opposition's attempt to take him out at different points throughout was a major element of the story.
At one point, Undisputed Era isolated Wolfe and delivered Total Elimination, seemingly set up to pick up the victory. Young appeared, though, and unloaded on the team with a series of kendo stick shots.
Dain continued Sanity's comeback, unloading on every one of his opponents. He eventually scored the victory for his team, pinning Fish.
Result
Sanity defeated The Undisputed Era
Grade
A
Analysis
If this was the conclusion of the rivalry between these two teams, it was a fitting one. With that said, one has to wonder about the booking decisions made within it.
Yes, spotlighting Dain as the monster hero was a great move. He has stolen the show in just about every match he has appeared prominently in and is destined for great things with the brand.
With that said, The Undisputed Era is supposed to be a major threat to the NXT locker room and the lead heels on the roster. Booking Adam Cole to lose two straight to Aleister Black and then the trio to drop the match to Sanity here feels like a case of management underestimating the value of the three Superstars who comprise the group.
Cole is a star. He has been a star everywhere he has gone, and NXT is no different. So why work so hard to establish him, Fish and O'Reilly only to sacrifice them in matches like this? Could Dain not have gotten over to the same extent if he valiantly fought the trio off for as long as he could, only to succumb to the numbers game?
It feels like there were better ways to get the same sort of outcome without actually jobbing The Undisputed Era here.