The Rock's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

The Rock's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania HistoryMarch 15, 2018
Despite the fact he has shifted full time to acting, The Rock remains one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, and speculation arises every year as to whether he'll be involved in WrestleMania.
While he hasn't wrestled in an advertised match since 2013, he has still found ways to make his presence felt at The Showcase of the Immortals.
He showed up at WrestleMania 31 to verbally dress down The Authority and pulled Ronda Rousey out of the crowd, which led to Rousey locking Stephanie McMahon in a standing armbar and hip-tossing Triple H.
A year later, The Rock arrived with a flamethrower to set a sign that spelled out his name on fire. He then beat Erick Rowan in six seconds in an impromptu match.
Through the years, The Rock has produced plenty of WrestleMania memories, with some of the biggest listed below.
WrestleMania 13: The Rock Makes His 'Mania Debut
On its own, The Rock's successful Intercontinental Championship defense against The Sultan is a forgettable match on a WrestleMania card that is largely remembered for Stone Cold Steve Austin passing out in the Sharpshooter and nothing else.
But it's fun to look back at The Rock's WrestleMania debut and contrast Rocky Maivia with the crossover star The Rock would later become. WWE clearly had a high opinion of Dwayne Johnson, but nobody could've foreseen how he'd emerge as one of the biggest wrestlers of his generation and help define one of WWE's most popular eras.
In the space of two years, The Rock went from beating the guy best known as Rikishi, who was managed by The Iron Sheik and Bob Backlund, to tussling with Austin in the main event of WrestleMania.
WrestleMania XV: The Rock and Austin Meet for the 1st Time at WrestleMania
On any other PPV, this would've felt like a satisfying match.
At WrestleMania—and especially in their first 'Mania match together—the spotlight should've been on Austin and The Rock. Instead, Vince McMahon interfered and knocked out Earl Hebner, which led to special referee Mankind coming down to count the final pinfall.
What made things worse was that this closed out a PPV that included so many swerves it felt like an episode of Raw. The Big Show turned on Vince McMahon and Chyna turned on The Corporation, only for Triple H to turn on D-Generation X and join The Corporation alongside Chyna.
Not to mention, The Undertaker hanged The Big Boss Man after beating him in a Hell in a Cell match.
Overall, this didn't feel like a WrestleMania, which hurt the overall aura around The Rock vs. Austin.
WrestleMania X-Seven: Stone Cold Makes a Deal with the Devil
Compare and contrast the main event of WrestleMania X-Seven with Austin and The Rock's encounter two years earlier.
They benefited from what's one of the strongest WrestleMania cards from top to bottom, and they told a great story in the ring. And this time, McMahon's involvement added to the drama rather than needlessly cluttering things up.
Austin made a deal with the devil and worked in concert with McMahon because it's the only way he thought he could beat The Rock. It was a heel turn years in the making and one nobody expected.
The Rock came off looking like a heroic babyface who did his best in the face of insurmountable odds, while Austin showed he was willing to do whatever it took—even forging a pact with his sworn enemy—in pursuit of the WWF Championship.
WrestleMania X8: Icon vs. Icon
This match is a great example of how a hot crowd can elevate whatever is going on in the ring.
The fans in Toronto treated every second of The Rock's match with Hollywood Hogan like it was a big deal, and that came across to those watching on PPV.
It was also fun hearing the fans boo the babyface (The Rock) and cheer the heel (Hogan) and see the wrestlers respond to the shifting dynamic. WWE seldom lets wrestlers organically react to the crowd's response anymore.
Hogan, who was 50 at WrestleMania X8, and The Rock delivered their best possible match, and the constant buzz inside Rogers Centre added to the spectacle.
WrestleMania XIX: End of an Era
By the time WrestleMania XIX arrived, Austin was basically done as a wrestler. This remains the last time he wrestled an official match in WWE. The Rock was also shifting more toward his acting career and basically stayed around long enough to feud with Bill Goldberg for Backlash a month after WrestleMania.
WWE was shifting away from the Attitude Era in 2003—if not out of the phase altogether. This match essentially brought that era to a close, as The Rock and Austin symbolized the Attitude Era more than any other two wrestlers.
It was great to see them get one more WrestleMania showcase together.
WrestleMania XXVII: The Rock Hosts WrestleMania
The crowd pop on Raw is all you need to hear to understand how surprising The Rock's return to WWE in 2011 was.
In retrospect, though, bringing him back in a non-wrestling role, especially one centered around WrestleMania was a mistake by WWE. You can't have one of the biggest stars in wrestling history—who clearly remains in great shape—just being the host of WrestleMania. Everybody is going to want to see him wrestle.
WWE didn't help matters by inserting The Rock into Cena's feud with The Miz, which was the main event of WrestleMania XXVII.
Ultimately, WrestleMania XXVII was a vehicle to build to WrestleMania XXVIII, which isn't how the biggest show of the year should be treated.
WrestleMania XXVIII: Once in a Lifetime
This was obviously the plan all along once The Rock returned to WWE, and it was only a matter of time before he'd formally cross paths with Cena.
Cena vs. The Rock didn't have the same energy as Rock vs. Hogan, which likely had a lot to do with WrestleMania XXVIII being at what is now Hard Rock Stadium. Open-air venues just don't create the same kind of noise as smaller arenas or even larger domes like Rogers Centre.
Lasting a little more than a half-hour, this match felt way too long as well. The Rock was wrestling for only the second time since 2004, so a lengthy, psychological battle is the last thing he and Cena should've been doing.
Not to mention, the fact they wrestled again a year later at WrestleMania removes some of the aura that otherwise would've grown in the years after WrestleMania XXVIII.
WrestleMania 29: Once in a Lifetime (Again)
There have been plenty of proverbial torch-passing moments in WWE history, including at WrestleMania. Randy Savage's title win at WrestleMania IV and the Ultimate Warrior beating Hogan at WrestleMania VI are two of the more obvious examples.
This match was almost too overt an attempt by WWE to manufacture an important moment, and there wasn't a compelling enough story to make fans care about Cena avenging his defeat from the year before.
The WrestleMania 29 main event was a perfunctory exercise seemingly with the sole purpose of showing more casual fans that Cena had inherited the throne The Rock left.