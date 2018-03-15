The Rock's Most Memorable Matches, Moments in WrestleMania History

0 of 8

MARC SEROTA/Associated Press

Despite the fact he has shifted full time to acting, The Rock remains one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling, and speculation arises every year as to whether he'll be involved in WrestleMania.

While he hasn't wrestled in an advertised match since 2013, he has still found ways to make his presence felt at The Showcase of the Immortals.

He showed up at WrestleMania 31 to verbally dress down The Authority and pulled Ronda Rousey out of the crowd, which led to Rousey locking Stephanie McMahon in a standing armbar and hip-tossing Triple H.

A year later, The Rock arrived with a flamethrower to set a sign that spelled out his name on fire. He then beat Erick Rowan in six seconds in an impromptu match.

Through the years, The Rock has produced plenty of WrestleMania memories, with some of the biggest listed below.