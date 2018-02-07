Ty Lue Responds to Isaiah Thomas' Jabs on Cavaliers Lack of In-Game Adjustments

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue pushed back Wednesday when asked about Isaiah Thomas's comments regarding the coaching staff's failure to make in-game adjustments.

"That's not true," Lue said before the Cavaliers' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin.

Thomas, who hasn't shied away from voicing his opinions about Cleveland's dysfunction as of late, didn't hold back Tuesday night after the Cavaliers blew a 21-point lead and fell to the Orlando Magic, 116-98, at Amway Center.

"We've got to do better," Thomas said, per WKYC's Matthew Florjancic. "We've got to figure out. We've got to adjust throughout the game. They made adjustments, and it worked. We just kept getting hit with the same thing, and we made no adjustments.

"That's been one of our biggest problems this year, adjusting. Teams are not just going to allow us to continue to score and continue to do things at a high level. They’re going to make adjustments. We have to do the same thing, and we're not good at that right now."

To Thomas' point, the Cavaliers have fared better in first halves than second halves this season.

Cleveland has posted a net rating of plus-0.4 points per 100 possessions over first and second quarters compared to a mark of minus-2.0 during the final two quarters, according to NBA.com.

The most glaring discrepancy comes on offense.

While the Cavaliers have posted the league's sixth-ranked offensive rating (111.1) in the first half, that mark has plummeted to a 15th-ranked 106.4 in the third and fourth frames.

"Guys start to go one-on-one on offense and on defense," Thomas said Tuesday, per Florjancic. "It’s every man for himself. First half, we played good. Everybody was happy. We were energized, helping each other on the defensive end, sharing the ball, the ball was moving side-to-side on offense, and then, we revert back to what makes us lose games."