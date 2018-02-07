Report: Cris Cyborg vs. Yana Kunitskaya Fight to Headline UFC 222

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 7, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 30: Cris Cyborg of Brazil poses for a picture after the UFC 219 event inside T-Mobile Arena on December 30, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC 222 reportedly has a new headliner. 

According to MMA Fighting's Ariel Helwani, the promotion has tabbed a women's featherweight title bout between Cris "Cyborg" Justino and Yana Kunitskaya as the new main event.

The card, which will take place March 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, needed a new headliner after Max Holloway suffered an ankle injury that forced him to withdraw from his featherweight title tilt against Frankie Edgar. 

Justino captured the UFC women's featherweight strap when she defeated Tonya Evinger at UFC 214 last July, and she successfully defended the title with a unanimous decision win over Holly Holm at UFC 219. 

Following a stellar run in the Invicta Fighting Championships, Cyborg has gone 4-0 in UFC dating back to May 2016 to push her lifetime record up to 19-1.  

She will try to make it an even 20 wins against Kunitskaya (10-3), who has never competed in a UFC event before. Her last fight came in August when she won the Invicta bantamweight belt behind a unanimous decision defeat of Raquel Pa'aluhi. 

Edgar, meanwhile, has reportedly been set up for a chance to stay on the card at UFC 222 even with Holloway out. 

According to Helwani, Edgar (22-5-1) will square off against Brian Ortega (13-0) in the co-main event as he seeks a third straight win following triumphs over Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez. 

