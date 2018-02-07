Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Isco and Ander Herrera

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly chasing Real Madrid midfielder Isco, with Manchester City and Chelsea also interested in the Spain international.

Spanish outlet Diario Gol (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News) reported United manager Jose Mourinho wants to buy the talented 25-year-old in the summer. The Red Devils have reportedly made an offer to the player, with Isco having three options if he wishes to move to the Premier League. Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos is said to be aware of the interest in his countryman from the English clubs.

Per Duncker, United are the favourites with bookmakers to capture Isco if he desires a switch from the reigning champions of Spain and Europe.

Real have suffered a stressful period during the first half of the campaign, and their defence of their domestic title appears over after a set of poor results.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona comfortably lead La Liga and are 19 points ahead of their bitter rivals from the capital city.

Isco struggled to hold down a starting place in his early days at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium but established himself under coach Zinedine Zidane last term.

However, the star has spent his fair share of time on the bench in the past 12 months, and a glamour move to United could be attractive at this stage of his career.

Isco has suffered like many of his team-mates this season, scoring only five and assisting four times in La Liga and Europe.

Here is the midfielder in action:

In other United news, Ander Herrera is attracting interest from AC Milan, with his career at Old Trafford stalling as he occupies the bench.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Duncker) reported the Spanish midfielder could be given the option of a move to the San Siro after losing his place to Nemanja Matic. Milan have continued to monitor Hererra's situation at the Theatre of Dreams and remain interested in his abilities. Atletico Madrid could offer the player a route back to La Liga, but the former Real Zarazoga and Athletic Bilbao player remains a flexible member of United's squad.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Herrera showed excellent consistency last season, but Mourinho has restructured his tactics and outlook.

Paul Pogba remains United's first-choice central midfielder, and the arrival of Alexis Sanchez could see further tactical adjustments until the end of the campaign.

Herrera is a useful asset, but his future as a starter appears to have evaporated.

Scott McTominay's development and advancement are also a huge issue for the Spaniard, with the 21-year-old proving he is ready to answer the call when Mourinho wants to rotate his options.