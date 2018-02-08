Olympic Snowboarding 2018: Updated Odds and NBC Live-Stream Schedule

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Ever since snowboarding was brought into the Winter Olympics in 1998, some of the most recognizable faces on the United States Olympic team have come from the sport.

The Pyeongchang Olympics are no different in that regard, as Chloe Kim and Shaun White are expected to dominate the headlines in the halfpipe, while the rest of the American contingent is capable of bringing home an impressive medal haul.

The United States enters South Korea with 24 snowboarding medals, which is the most of any nation, but the introduction of events like the parallel giant slalom in recent years have begun to level the playing field.

For the 2018 Olympics, big air was added to the snowboarding program, but we'll have to wait until the second week of competition for that.

Snowboarding begins with the slopestyle competitions on Saturday, February 10, before the halfpipe takes center stage as the sport's marquee event on February 13 and 14.

Updated Odds (via Oddschecker)

Women's Slopestyle

Jamie Anderson (7-2)

Anna Gasser (4-1)

Julia Marino (11-2)

Reira Iwabuchi (8-1)

Kate Ormerod (14-1)

Women's Halfpipe

Chloe Kim (11-4)

Maddie Mastro (6-1)

Queralt Castellet (6-1)

Kelly Clark (15-2)

Arielle Gold (14-1)

Clemence Grimal (16-1)

Women's Snowboard Cross

Michela Moioli (4-1)

Eva Samkova (9-2)

Lindsay Jacobellis (5-1)

Chloe Trespeuch (6-1)

Charlotte Bankes (8-1)

Women's Big Air

Anna Gasser (7-4)

Reira Iwabuchi (9-2)

Julia Marino (6-1)

Jaime Anderson (13-2)

Katie Ormerod (11-1)

Women's Parallel Giant Slalom

Ester Ledecka (8-11)

Julia Dujmovits (15-2)

Ramona Theresia Hofmeister (9-1)

Selina Jorg (11-1)

Claudia Riegler (20-1)

Men's Halfpipe

Shaun White (5-2)

Ayumu Hirano (7-2)

Yuto Totsuka (6-1)

Ben Ferguson (11-1)

Scotty James (11-1)

Joey Chase (14-1)

Men's Snowboard Cross

Pierre Vaultier (7-2)

Omar Visintin (6-1)

Alessandro Hammerle (13-2)

Alex Pullin (13-2)

Nick Baumgartner (12-1)

Men's Big Air

Max Parrot (4-1)

Marcus Kleveland (9-2)

Mark McMorris (6-1)

Chris Coming (10-1)

Mons Roisland (12-1)

Seppe Smits (12-1)

Men's Parallel Giant Slalom

Nevin Galmarini (6-1)

Benjamin Karl (15-2)

Alexander Payer (12-1)

Roland Fischnaller (12-1)

Andreas Prommegger (14-1)

Live-Stream Schedule

All Events Available to Stream on NBCOlympics.com



Saturday, February 10



Men's slopestyle qualifying (8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, February 11

Men's slopestyle final (8 p.m. ET)

Women's slopestyle qualifying (11:30 p.m. ET)

Monday, February 12

Women's slopestyle final (8 p.m. ET)

Women's halfpipe qualifying (11:30 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, February 13

Women's halfpipe final (8 p.m. ET)

Men's halfpipe qualifying (11:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 14

Men's halfpipe final (9:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, February 15

Men's snowboard cross (9 p.m. ET; final at 12:45 a.m. ET on February 16)

Friday, February 16

Women's snowboard cross (8 p.m. ET; final at 10:56 p.m. ET)

Monday, February 19

Women's big air qualifying (7:30 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, February 21

Men's big air qualifying (7:30 p.m. ET)

Thursday, February 22

Men's and women's parallel giant slalom qualifying (10 p.m. ET)

Friday, February 23

Women's big air final (7:30 p.m. ET; final at 8:30 p.m. ET)

Saturday, February 24

Men's big air (8 p.m. ET; final at 9 p.m. ET)

Men's and women's parallel giant slalom (10 p.m. ET; women's final at 11 p.m. ET, men's final at 11:07 p.m. ET)

American Dominance Expected to Continue

The United States has won a medal in each of the five male and female snowboarding disciplines at the Olympics.

Three golds were earned by the Americans in Sochi, with Sage Kotsenburg and Jamie Anderson capturing the inaugural slopestyle competitions and Kaitlyn Farrington taking first in the women's halfipipe.

The halfpipe is where the United States is expected to dominate in 2018, with Kim and White entering Pyeongchang as favorites to win their respective events.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

In addition to the potential halfpipe golds, Anderson stands a good chance of repeating in the women's slopestyle.

While some of the favorites will win, don't count out an unexpected champion to come out of the American ranks, just like Farrington did four years ago.

Marcus Kleveland Could be Snowboarding's Breakout Star



Norway's Marcus Kleveland took the snowboarding world by surprise a year ago, as he took first in the slopestyle and second in the big air at the 2017 Winter X Games.

The 18-year-old is still a relative unknown on the international stage, but he has the opportunity to change that over the next two weeks as he tries to win gold in both events.

David Ramos/Getty Images

During the big air competition, Kleveland landed the first-ever backside quad cork 1800, and as one of the only snowboarders with the daring trick in his arsenal, he could use the Olympic big air competition as a showcase of his skills on his way to a gold medal.

If he goes on to win one of his marquee events, Kleveland will be the first Norwegian to win gold in snowboarding at the Olympics.

Snowboarding is the only sport at the Winter Olympics in which Norway hasn't captured first place. Norway has three silvers and one bronze, including Stale Sandbech's silver in slopestyle four years ago.

Statistics obtained from NBCOlympics.com.